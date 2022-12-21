PLATTSBURGH — Upgrading and maintaining the local parks will be a top priority for the City of Plattsburgh in the new year.
At the Dec. 15 Common Council meeting, the city passed two parks resolutions: one to authorize a $1 million bond issuance to pay for citywide park upgrades and another to authorize a revision to the original Parks Renewal Project that was approved by the council in May.
The Parks Renewal Project was originally funded through a $1.5 million advance from the city’s general fund, only to later be repaid through the now-passed $1 million bond — which needed to go through a series of approvals before it was finally authorized at the last council meeting — and $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The approved revision to the Parks Renewal Project consisted of allocating an additional $1 million in funding from ARPA to put toward the city’s major parks — Melissa Penfield Park, Peter S. Blumette Park, South Acres Park, South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park and US Oval Park — in 2023.
In total, the city’s parks will get $2.6 million in funding.
GET PARKS ‘UP TO SPEED’
Mayor Chris Rosenquest had said the additional funds were needed because of how poor the parks actually were upon assessment from an engineering firm.
“What we’re starting to see is, based on the designs that are coming back, we’re going to need an additional injection because of how poor our parks are, and to get them up to speed using the rest of the ARPA funds that are allocated in this resolution,” he said at the council meeting.
“We certainly see that the proposed changes are not going to be fully funded with this, but we will be able to chip away at a significant amount of those improvements right up front … and then maintain anything new that we may be adding to that Parks Renewal Project.”
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who voted against both resolutions, had taken issue with the lack of documentation for what the designs and upgrades will entail.
“So we’re voting on a resolution and we don’t have the designs. Is that correct?” She asked the mayor.
Rosenquest clarified by saying “we are voting on a resolution to fund the Parks Renewal Project, based on previous discussions that we have had, along with the documentation provided to council regarding the parks report that does outline those issues, that not only the Parks Renewal Project is addressing but also … additional changes that are being proposed.”
THE FUTURE OF PLATTSBURGH
The mayor had concluded by telling the council that the city parks are “where the future of Plattsburgh is.”
“I don’t think I’ve seen any previous administration dump a straight $2.6 million into parks and recreation. People want parks, people want greenspace, talk about recreation, to have accessible recreation right around the corner that you can go and kick a soccer ball whether you’re on a league or not, or hit a baseball with your buddies, whether you’re on a league or not. That’s what this is about,” Rosenquest said.
“Our parks are in gross disrepair ... So folks who were like ‘Well, take care of what you got.’ Well, that’s what this is. That’s what this is. Make no mistake.”
Some expected improvements, which will vary from park to park, will include a walking trail network, new bathrooms, playground equipment, expanded dog parks, and maintenance and renovation to fields, pickleball courts and the skate park.
WORK THROUGH 2023
Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Wednesday that construction is expected to begin in the spring.
“The goal is to complete the majority of the work before the end of 2023,” he said.
“And then also look at whatever ongoing maintenance is going to be needed over the next several years as well as chipping away at some of these other improvements.”
During the Dec. 15 council meeting, Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) happily embraced the park renovations that will soon take place.
“In my whole time being a councilor, one of the frequent things I’ve heard is that we have problems in our parks — big, big problems. The playgrounds, for example, are sometimes unusable, because the equipment is in disrepair and children can’t play there,” Kelly said.
“After a day of work, coming home to your kids, nothing better than taking them to the park. So I’m gonna advocate for putting money aside for many, many years to do the ongoing maintenance and repairs and upgrades that need to be done. and I am so happy that Mayor Rosenquest made this a platform in his time in office, and I support this 100%. and I can’t wait to see it.”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) had shared the same enthusiasm by adding that the renovated parks will look to promote better mental health for those who use them.
“When it comes to prevention standpoint, the concept of mental health or substance use, parks that are in disrepair are such a high-risk factor for cities ... (They are) places where people gather to get into trouble,” Bopp said.
“So we want to promote good mental health. We want to promote recovery and substance wellness. This is a step. (Some) may not see the connection, but … this is how we start to make those improvements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.