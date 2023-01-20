PLATTSBURGH — The Parking Ban in the City of Plattsburgh has been modified.
As of midnight, Jan. 20/21, the ban will include Upper and Lower Court Street parking lots and the North-end of the Durkee Street parking lot only.
When the orange parking ban lights are on, vehicles must be removed.
For more information about where and where not to park during the parking ban please visit www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parkingban.
