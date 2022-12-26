PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will be charging a fee to use their fields in 2023.
This revision to the city’s parks and outdoor sports field management policy, which was discussed and then passed in a resolution at the Dec. 15 Common Council meeting, will now be aligned with surrounding municipalities that have had similar fee structures in place for some time.
“(I’m) trying to normalize operations,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Wednesday.
“And making sure that we are following the rules, as well as everybody else who’s using our facilities and city assets. Just making sure that everybody’s playing on the same playing field, (and) … doing the right thing.”
COUNCIL SPLIT
Rosenquest had said at last week’s meeting that they specifically looked at the Town of Plattsburgh’s field use policy for charging independent third-party users.
The then-proposed policy revision had received mixed feelings from the council.
Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) all voted in favor of the fee, while Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) all voted against it: resulting in a 3 to 3 tie.
Moore was the lone councilor to speak out against it during the meeting.
“I can’t get behind anything where we’re charging kids playing ball,” he said.
“So that’s how I feel about it.”
Similar to other resolutions at that meeting, the mayor broke the council tie to allow the proposed resolution to pass.
FEE ‘NOT A LOT’
Rosenquest said Wednesday that the lack of fees had grown problematic for the city, which necessitated this policy change.
“The city is obligated to charge something … we can’t provide municipal gifting,” he explained.
“And so when we have teams and leagues that want to encumber the field exclusively, and we have other people that might be using the field, but these organized leagues come and say, ‘No, we’re gonna use this field,’ and then they start kicking people off the field, that becomes problematic, because these are public fields. They should be available publicly to anybody who wants to use them, not just leagues and sports teams.”
Rosenquest also assured that users of the field can expect just a modest fee.
“The fee that we’re asking for is not a lot,” he said.
“It’s a change, but it’s not a lot, and so with that, also comes those expectations of what the city is going to provide from that modest fee. and when we … looked around to other municipalities and what they’re charging, it’s not that much different.”
FIELD MAINTENANCE
The updated policy will also set expectations for the city’s maintenance of the fields, Rosenquest said.
“Oftentimes, we get volunteer crews out there that are maintaining them, and we want to certainly make sure that the field quality that we’re providing is consistent across all of our fields,” he said.
“So what we’re looking at is ensuring that any time fields are being used — once we’re informed — then we can go out and maintain fields as well as … take fields out of service, because they do need to be taken out of service for maintenance and rebuilding.”
Implementing a fee for the fields had been originally discussed among the council earlier in the year but was eventually tabled in order to get more feedback and comments from those who use the fields, Rosenquest said.
That feedback was then incorporated into the updated field policy, which Councilor Bopp said she appreciated.
“I read the policy and I really do think it was very fair,” Bopp said during the meeting.
“Ideally, it’d be great if we not charged for these things, but there does need to be some sort of nominal fee and it seems like this policy was redeveloped with that kind of feedback.”
