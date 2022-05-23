PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is eying a new event to highlight some of its parks.
Parks Come Alive! is designed to showcase three city parks with evenings of entertainment, food and drinks and family fun in a casual setting.
Along with Fidelis Care, the city is sponsoring these events the first Thursday of June, July and August from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“This series is something we’ve developed as a way to highlight our parks and to bring our community together,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
THREE PARKS
The first Parks Come Alive! event will be held June 2 at Peter Blumette Park, at 101 Park Avenue West.
Oval Craft Brewing will host a beer garden for those over 21, and food and drinks from The DogFather, Buns on the Run, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew, all local food trucks, will also be available.
A musical performance will be given by local band West End Park.
On July 7 at Melissa L. Penfield Park at 139 Boynton Ave., local band Ursa and the Major Key will perform. The DogFather, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew food trucks will also be on hand.
The final event will be Aug. 4 at South Acres Park, at 23 Flynn Ave.
The DogFather, Buns on the Run, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew food trucks will be there, as will Valcour Brewing serving in a beer garden.
Local artist Josh West will be performing.
FAMILY FUN
These events are free to attend and family friendly, and local organizations such as Clinton County Youth Advocates, Joe Ferris and The Plattsburgh Arts Coalition will provide arts and crafts activities for the kids.
Drinks will be available for purchase and Fidelis Care will be providing food tickets to redeem for free food at the food trucks while quantities last, a city news release said.
Community groups, organizations or local businesses interested in taking part can contact Courtney Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityofplatts burgh-ny.gov.
Rain dates for each event will be the following Thursday from each scheduled event.
BEAUTIFUL AND USABLE
Rosenquest said Parks Comes Alive! is part of a move to raise the profile of city parks, which have long been used for youth sports and casual family recreation. The city recently approved an investment of $1.5 million to improve its parks over the next two years.
The funding will come from the city’s general fund reserves and federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“With the approval of $1.5 million for park improvements, we’re excited to get this rolling,” Rosenquest said.
“The Parks Come Alive events highlight the need to have beautiful and usable parks and gathering spaces. We’re excited to have this new event and to hopefully have it be something we do year after year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.