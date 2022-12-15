Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult on Friday, impacting both the morning and evening commutes. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. The snow could mix with rain at times in the valleys, before tapering off to snow showers on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&