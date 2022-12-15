PLATTSBURGH — There is a city-wide parking ban in the City of Plattsburgh in effect as of midnight tonight.
This ban includes the Broad Street parking lot, the Arnie Pavone parking lot, the Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots and the South End of the Durkee Street parking lot.
The ban will remain in effect in each area until the snow ban lights have been turned off in that area. Vehicles in violation of this Parking Ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
