PLATTSBURGH - A parking ban will be in effect starting at midnight tonight, Jan. 19/20 in the City of Plattsburgh.
When the orange flashing parking ban lights are on, vehicles must be removed from city streets and designated areas.
The ban is being implemented in anticipation of a significant snowfall.
Please check www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov for current alerts regarding the parking ban.
For more information about where and where not to park during the parking ban please visit www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parkingban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.