PLATTSBURGH — Effective immediately, on-street parking is allowed in the City of Plattsburgh.
From midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, parking is prohibited in all City owned Parking Lots, except for the North-End of the Durkee Street Parking Lot .
For more information about where to park during the parking ban, visit www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parkingban.
For any further information or questions, call 518-563-3411.
