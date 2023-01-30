PLATTSBURGH — As the result of an emergency water main repair, a Boil Water Order has been issued for 7 to 26 Lexington Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh.
This Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
