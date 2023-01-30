Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.