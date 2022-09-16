PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force will meet Wednesday, Sept., 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Plattsburgh Public Library located at 19 Oak St.
This meeting is open to the public and will include discussions about ongoing projects, including collaboration with SUNY Plattsburgh students to expand community presence and a new group organized to work on Climate Smart Community guidelines to increase water conserving landscaping.
According to the CCTF, its main function is to advise the mayor and council regarding reducing the City’s carbon footprint, mitigate effects of climate change and adapt to it.
The CCTF is part of Climate Smart Communities and Clean Energy Communities, each provides organizational and financial support to municipalities to attain sustainability goals.
After being awarded a $30,000 grant, the city will be able to conduct a greenhouse gas inventory and create a climate action plan for government buildings. VEIC, a Vermont based company, will be awarded the consulting contract for the inventory.
The CCTF pushed for the Food Waste Reduction and Recycling in Government Buildings Policy which made the city eligible for a Clinton County Health Department grant that will fund composting receptacles and educational signage.
“We hope that the city’s leadership in this area will inspire our community to also think of ways to divert organic waste from our landfills.” Rachelle Armstrong, Task Force coordinator, said.
The task force will hold “Friendly Conversations about Climate”, an educational event, Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guest speaker Curt Stager, biologist and professor at Paul Smith College and author, will speak about how the climate is changing in our region.
According to Armstrong, the task force welcomes volunteers, noting that “building a sustainable future is possible when it is a community-wide project.”
For more information contact Rachelle Armstrong via email at rachellec.armstrong@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.