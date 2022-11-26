PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has selected Ben Carman or “Mr. Ben” as this year’s Holiday Parade Grand Marshal.
Mr. Ben, a beloved member of the community, is a staff member at the Plattsburgh Public Library, working in the Children’s Room.
MAKE AN IMPACT
Mr. Ben was presented with a key to the City by Mayor Christopher Rosenquest this past Saturday.
“One of the greatest privileges I have as the city’s mayor is to acknowledge those members of our community who make an impact on our day to day lives. Through his outstanding and natural dedication to reading and to our region’s youth, Mr. Ben deserves this acknowledgement and more,” Rosenquest said.
“He’s a gift to this world and we’re thankful that he’s here with us today. We’re honored to acknowledge his contribution with this small token of appreciation.”
ANNUAL TRADITION
Each year, the City of Plattsburgh announces the Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade, a title bestowed upon those who have served the community and its members in a unique and special way.
In 2021, the city named Mountain Lake PBS Anchor, Thom Hallock as the Grand Marshal after a two-year parade hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Mr. Ben has been given the title because of his dedication and service to the community, especially young children, teens and their caregivers, at the Children’s Room in the Plattsburgh Public Library.
ENDLESS PATIENCE AND LOVE
During a special edition of Storytime with Mr. Ben, the city made the announcement, followed by heartfelt words, cards and letters from parents and children.
“Ben has endless patience and LOVE for all children and families in our community. He provides a safe space for families, LGBTQ+ children, teens, and adults, a space for children to receive Early Intervention services, a weekly story time that is the most interactive and fun story time that I’ve ever been to, miles and miles of crafts, book recommendations, and events for children of all ages and he does it with a smile, a hug, and endless compassion for the needs of children,” said Kate Woodward Trombley, a member of the Plattsburgh Mom’s Group on Facebook and event attendee.
“Ben will drop whatever he’s doing to listen to a tale from a three-year old, to find the perfect series for that tween reader, to clean up messes while parents wrangle their children,”
Courtney Meisenhiemer, Community Engagement coordinator for the city, said that “Mr. Ben, and all of the staff at the Plattsburgh Public Library exemplify the fact that it’s the people, not the place, that make our public library a welcoming and wonderful place to visit. We are honored to name Mr. Ben as this year’s holiday parade Grand Marshall.”
WILL LEAD THE PARADE
Mr. Ben will be leading the Holiday parade which begins at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Plattsburgh. The parade will follow a full day’s schedule of events being held at The Strand Center for the Arts including performances of the Nutcracker Ballet, an Artisan and Crafters Market, ornament making and hot chocolate on the Strand’s front lawn.
Following the Holiday Parade, the tree will be lit on the front lawn of the Strand.
For more information about the event, visit the City of Plattsburgh’s website or facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.