PLATTSBURGH — After five years without a contract, the City of Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh Police Local 812 are close to sealing a deal, but the Common Council still needs to weigh in.
“When I was on the campaign trail and invited to come speak to the members of this union, I made it clear there were several things I’d address as the Mayor: department succession planning, better transparency between the department and City Hall, and their out of date contract,” City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said in a news release.
‘THEY DESERVE THIS CONTRACT’
“My office and this department have been hand-in-hand together since I took office and they know where my heart is. Finalizing this agreement, even through difficult conversations, shows the partnership we’ve developed.”
“Change is difficult for some, but the fantastic women and men of this police department have embraced these changes with open arms. In fact, many have been the driving force for what they believe has been needed for years,” Rosenquest said.
“It’s refreshing to work with this department. I trust them and they deserve this new contract.”
‘THREE DOWN’
The tentative agreement, which runs through 2025, came just days before the city finalized a five-year tentative agreement with IBEW (Municipal Lighting Department workers) and nine months after the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees agreement was ratified by both the Common Council and members of that union.
As was with Local 812, the AFSCME contract was also out of date since 2017, and the city was on the hook for more than $650,000 in retroactive payments to bring that union contract current.
“Three down and one more to go,” Rosenquest said.
“This first year and a half of my administration has been a mix of cleaning-up old business and pushing a very progressive and innovative agenda. It hasn’t been easy but we’re creating a lot of positive and meaningful momentum for our city and at the same time closing the books on a number of these unresolved issues.”
MEDIATION
After several rounds of stalled negotiations, an impasse was declared and mediation requested. After two meetings with a mediator, the tentative agreement was reached to all party’s satisfaction.
“Negotiation is a give and take. The city gave and took. The union gave and took. The city taxpayers, business owners, and commuters should know that we put a lot of work into this for the betterment of the city, PD employees, and community stakeholders alike,” Rosenquest said.
“This is a good contract for all of us.”
Union President of Plattsburgh Police Local 812 Corporal T.J. Rabideau welcomed the agreement by saying “the members of the Plattsburgh City Police Department Local 812 Union are pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement between the mayor and the City of Plattsburgh to settle a long overdue contract.”
“This contract has been in the works for five and a half years to no avail until now. Members have been working off of 2016 salaries and will get a livable wage. The union membership is grateful to Mayor Rosenquest and the City of Plattsburgh for working with us to settle this long overdue contract.”
FINANCIAL IMPACT
This tentative agreement includes a 1.5% retroactive payroll increase for active, retired, or disabled employees for years 2017-2021. The contract also includes provision for payroll increases of 1.5% for years 2022 to 2025. To improve workforce competition and retention, the contract increases base pay for first year employees as well as modest increases for employees who serve long term.
As per the tentative agreement, the city will owe PD employees upwards of $1.17 million in retroactive pay and benefits covering the five years of missed increases due to the contract being out of date.
“The impact of kicking these contracts down the road not only deteriorates trust with our employees but also creates unnecessary financial burdens,” Rosenquest said.
“As a result of the two biggest unions being so far out of cycle, the city has had to spend close to $1.7 million between 2021 and 2023 to get them up to date. I don’t believe this is how any city or municipality should do business, but this is what we had to resolve coming into office.”
The tentative agreement allows for the retroactive payments to be split into two installments. The total 2022 payroll for the City PD will increase by $143,000.
COUNCIL APPROVAL
“Because of the nature of this process and because it didn’t go as smoothly as expected, we did our best to ensure the council remained informed and were brought up to speed at each turn. Finalizing this agreement took a bit longer than anticipated but I think we’re all ready to take a collective sigh of relief after five years of this unit being without a contract,” Rosenquest said.
As with all negotiated contracts, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council will need to approve the agreement, which is on the agenda for Thursday night’s meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), said the press release from Rosenquest, which detailed the agreement, was released to the media before she “had time to see what the contract negotiations were.”
“The last communication we received from the mayor was June 18. It was a generic email that said there was some ‘give and take’ and that more updates would be coming,” Gibbs said.
“I’ve never seen a press release go out hailing the document before the council has had an opportunity to review the changes. Such a breach of protocol places the council in a very precarious situation should we find issue with any component of the negotiation that prohibits us from approving it, then the council becomes the villain to the community.”
Gibbs added that the long-term financial impact of the agreement is one area that remains unclear.
“I cannot speak to the substance of the proposal at this time because it is a confidential document, but I do not see what the financial impact of these changes will be long term. Aside from the back-pay, there will most certainly be other costs that we need to understand prior to approval,” she said.
“These are the components the council must know prior to a final vote. and since these proposed changes will require some research on the part of the council to compare the changes, this also places us in a very difficult situation. On the whole, I find this approach to be very disrespectful to us and our duty to the city. We are a multi-million dollar organization making decisions in the dark.”
