PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council passed two resolutions Thursday that will look at a possible demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
The resolutions plan to study the demolition and oversee it if and when it does happen, councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) said during the council meeting. For a demolition to officially occur, another, separate vote will be needed down the road.
TWO OPPPOSED
Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), and Bopp, along with mayor Chris Rosenquest, all voted in favor of the resolutions. Councilors Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against them.
Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), a strong advocate against demolishing the Crete, was absent from the meeting.
Moore said he believes the Crete is salvageable and wanted to include more input from the public before making any final decision on its future.
“It really is up to the people to see what they want to do with this. and I’m not saying we should or shouldn’t, I’m just saying it’s doable,” he said.
“The idea that we may replace this facility, or add a better facility, is pretty much fantasy in my estimation. If we can’t maintain a building that was given to us for free…I see no path to spending $18 million to $20 million on a new facility. There’s no one that is going to pony up that money, so this would be the end of having a civic center here in the city.
“I would like to hear from those thousands of people and see how they feel about sticking with this center or not. To me, I think we’re rushing into this a little hastily, but that’s just my opinion. I’m not trying to represent anyone else’s opinion.”
‘WE DON’T HAVE A PLAN’
Tallon shared similar thoughts, saying she doesn’t feel comfortable moving forward with demolishing the building when they have no plans for a true successor to fill the void.
“When I got elected, this was probably one of the issues that I was probably dreading the most. and here it is, this is basically judgment day of the Crete Center and this is a building that I grew up with, this is a building my brother played hockey at back in the ‘80s,” she said.
“I have a lot of sentimental attachments to this building. I also know that it has a lot of problems and it has got to the point where it is now and it’s so unfortunate, because it’s a place where kids are looking to do winter sports and we don’t have a plan for that afterwards if this building goes away.”
MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS
Bopp, the only councilor to speak out in support of demolishing the Crete at Thursday’s meeting, recognized that this is a divided issue with no right answer.
Voting for the best interest of the city in terms of community needs, financial health and future prospects, she said, is what it comes down to. Bopp also referenced the needed maintenance work and low number of city residents who use the facility’s programs as a reason for supporting demolition.
“As far as what I would say today, and there is obviously multiple solutions to this problem, all the solutions come with costly benefits and here on the council, we have to assess a number of factors to make our choice,” Bopp said.
“The roof is in bad condition, there is black mold, it was poorly built as a multi-use space to begin with, it’s lacking good treatment for sound, which can’t be added to this building in a way that would be effective, it didn’t serve its original purpose well and its current purpose is serving in a limited way.”
