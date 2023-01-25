PLATTSBURGH — Headway is being made on one of the City of Plattsburgh’s long-awaited Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects.
At last Thursday’s Common Council meeting, a resolution to award a construction contract for the Saranac Riverwalk portion of downtown was passed by the council.
An award for consulting services for the preliminary design of the Saranac River Trail Phase III bike and pedestrian pathway was also passed.
FOR BROAD, BRIDGE STREETS
The Saranac Riverwalk, when completed, is expected to improve accessibility to the waterfront between Broad Street and Bridge Street.
“The Riverwalk is intended to secure access to the waterfront, to ensure the City of Plattsburgh retains permanent ownership of that waterfront and we can enhance it and improve it,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in November about the project.
“When we talk about waterfront in the city, when we talk about it being the Lake City, we often do forget the Saranac River runs right through the City.”
DURKEE STREET PROJECT UPDATE
The project will cost $1.6 million and will be funded through the $10 million DRI funds that were awarded to the City from New York state in 2016.
The main piece of the DRI grant — the development of the Durkee Street parking lot by Prime Plattsburgh — remains tied up in court.
BRAND NEW BOARDWALK
At the council’s last finance meeting, City Community Development Director Matt Miller explained what to expect for the Riverwalk project.
“There’s that dilapidated boardwalk that’s there now,” Miller said.
“This would be a brand new concrete boardwalk with amenities, benches, new lighting — everything that was proposed as part of the … complimentary projects to the Prime project, which is, we’re still held up.”
The DRI funds are now set to expire at the end of 2023, necessitating the startup of this project soon.
“With the grant funding for the streetscape improvements and riverfront access project expiring this December,” Miller said, “we need to move forward with this now so it’s not an imperil use of that grant funding while we have it.”
