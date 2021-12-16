PLATTSBURGH — In an impromptu, and at times contentious, meeting with residents an hour before Thursday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Chris Rosenquest defended the city’s search process for a new police chief and his pick to fill the vacancy — Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley.
About a dozen people filed into the council’s chambers, with more trickling in throughout the discussion, at the mayor’s request. Three hours before the meeting, Rosenquest posted a video on social media asking for a conversation with residents on the candidate.
‘HURTING EACH OTHER’
When Rosenquest announced his pick for the next chief on Wednesday, residents were vocal in their disapproval of an out-of-state pick.
“A lot of you have reached out in support of an external candidate. A lot more have reached out in support of a specific candidate,” Rosenquest said in the post.
“Either way, there's a lot a lot of misinformation and negative commentary floating out there that's hurting our community. That's hurting each other and I believe we're a better community than this. This isn't an easy conversation or decision.”
At the meeting, residents aired their grievances about the search, saying it was politized and lacked transparency.
But Rosenquest defended the city’s process on multiple occasions throughout the
discussion, calling it one of the most in-depth selections of a department head in the city’s history.
“I would challenge anybody to go back and look,” Rosenquest said during the meeting.
MONTHS-LONG SEARCH
Picking Manley was the result of a near eight-month search that was kicked off when former Chief Levi Ritter resigned in late April. The mayor formed a nine-member advisory search committee comprised mostly of public safety and elected officials to find his replacement.
In the fall, the committee screened 52 applicants down to 15. More deductions were made until there was a top four, who were invited for in-person interviews and tours if they were out-of-town candidates, the committee’s co-chairs said in a memo to councilors. The committee then selected a top two, which Rosenquest picked from for the councilors to vote on.
Manley sat with residents during the meeting but did not give any comments throughout the discussions.
OUT OF STATE PICK
At odds with many residents who went to the city’s Council Chambers was that the mayor’s pick for the next chief was from out of state.
“Why would you [select an external candidate], when you have a perfectly capable individual, who I have worked for for many years, and I trust with my life,” retired City Police Det. Matt Bell told Rosenquest. “It’s going to demoralize the morale of that police department.”
A couple members in the discussion, including Bell, referenced a WIRY broadcast from last week that said the city had whittled down its list of candidates for police chief down to two — one external and one internal. That led residents to believe that internal candidate was Lt. Jarrod Trombley, who has been running the department as its highest-ranking senior officer since August.
Trombley was promoted as lieutenant earlier this year, but Rosenquest had told media in June that there were no promotable officers in the city’s police department. But as the search continued beyond its original October deadline, Trombley had accumulated enough experience to be considered.
And he was apparently considered enough to be a finalist for the job, Bell claimed during the meeting. He referenced a text message sent from Rosenquest to Trombley that backed his claim. That message was later read into the record during Thursday’s Common Council meeting.
Rosenquest said picking Manley, a six-year captain who has spent 21 years with Vermont State Police, simply came down to experience.
“If I have to compare skillset to skillset, experience to experience, the person I’m putting forward is the most skilled person,” Rosenquest said. “It’s not personal. It’s not about one particular person or how long he’s lived here or how long he hasn’t lived here. This is about skillset.”
NEVER TOP TWO
Toward the end of the discussion, Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1), who was a part of the advisory committee, also defended the search process and pushed back on the claim that Trombley was a finalist.
“He was never top two. It was never discussed for him to be top two. This legitimately came down to who scored the best, who did the best at the interviews and what we as a committee and a panel saw as a best fit for the City of Plattsburgh,” Canales said.
Someone in the chambers asked Canales if one of the members of the search committee had been responsible for “tearing down” Trombley and removing him from consideration for the job. Canales promised them that was not the case.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who was also on the committee, was quick to refute Canales.
“That’s not true. It did happen,” she said. “I was there, and it did happen.”
Gibbs and Canales went back and forth for a short period before Rosenquest stepped in. The discussion continued a little longer before the Common Council meeting began.
The council ultimately voted down Manley 5-1, throwing some uncertainty on how a new chief of police will be selected moving forward.
