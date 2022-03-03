PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s State of the City presentation summarized 2021’s highlights and previewed the coming year’s planned investments.
He gave his remarks between Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County, City and Town breakfast at the Butcher Block Thursday morning.
HARBORSIDE,
MASTER PLAN
In 2021, the city “tucked into” plans to develop its Harborside area, including conversations with two interested developers, Rosenquest said.
Investments were also made into the City Beach, including the demolition of decrepit buildings and improvements to the bathhouses and parking lot.
Work also went into the Comprehensive Master Plan, which was just wrapped up and forwarded to the advisory committee for review, the mayor said.
“The last time we did a comprehensive master plan was in 1999, my sixth year at SUNY Plattsburgh, alright?” Rosenquest said. “So it’s about time.”
WATER SYSTEMS, INFRASTRUCTURE
Last year also saw $40 million go into the city’s water systems, evenly divided between sourcing and treating; $3.6 million toward road infrastructure; and monies spent to secure the city’s internal IT infrastructure.
Waterfront investments went beyond the beach, Rosenquest said, and the city is looking at opportunities to develop the Saranac River for tourism.
Phase 2 of the Saranac River Trail was also completed, the mayor continued.
“If you haven’t been on that trail, it now connects downtown all the way up to SUNY as a walking trail, biking, multi-modal path. It’s a fantastic quality of life piece that we’ll continue to work on going into this year.”
PROGRESS
The city is looking at progress for 2022, the mayor said.
Rosenquest said the municipality is in a fantastic financial situation, with a general fund whose fund balance is $6 million and, for the first time, more than $1 billion in taxable value.
“The whole notion of this doom and gloom financial position … we’ve got to turn the page on that.”
Housing is a major concern and a problem 10 years in the making that will require more progressive policy to address, Rosenquest said.
During the question and answer session, he elaborated, saying the city is continuing to look at a good cause eviction law, vacant property law and updates to the zoning and planning codes.
“As most of us know, who are wanting to employ people, it’s one thing to offer them a good job, but to find them housing is very, very challenging.”
PARKS, CODES
Rosenquest said he is asking the council to invest $1.5 million into the city’s parks and greenspaces, contending it would go a long way “for impacting quality of life, being a more attractive community and being a community where job creators want their people to live.”
He is also requesting $2 million for municipal broadband, mostly for the city’s security, but also to expand provision of free wi-fi citywide for those who cannot afford it.
The mayor added that $250,000 is set to go back into zoning and planning.
“Our zoning codes haven’t changed in two decades,” he said. “So if you want to know why people are afraid to come and develop in the City of Plattsburgh, that is why.
“Zoning and planning codes are so outdated that it’s more of a deterrent to come and invest and do infill development in the city.”
Rosenquest dismissed the notion the city is landlocked as “nonsense.”
“We’ve got plenty of property to develop. It’s a little bit harder, it’s infill development, but it’s there. Now our zoning codes need to match that and our comprehensive plan actually outlines that.”
EVENTS, UNION CONTRACTS
The mayor said 2022 will also bring more public events and negotiations with unions on their contracts.
“I’m a big supporter of working families. Not only that, but as we start to see the level of workforce competition, the city is not immune to that.
“The City of Plattsburgh has also got to step up and create a more attractive and competitive working environment.”
