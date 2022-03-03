In his State of the City address, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said that in 2021, the city “tucked into” plans to develop its Harborside area, which includes the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market. Rosenquest also said he is asking the council to invest $1.5 million into the city’s parks and greenspaces, contending it would go a long way “for impacting quality of life, being a more attractive community and being a community where job creators want their people to live.”