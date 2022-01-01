PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Chris Rosenquest is “weighing all options” in choosing a next chief of police two weeks after the city’s Common Council voted down his initial pick.
After months of searching, co-chairs from the city’s selection committee, a nine-member advisory group comprised of mostly public safety and elected officials that was tasked with reviewing candidates’ resumes and conducting interviews, recommended two external candidates to the mayor for the vacancy.
COMMUNITY OPPOSITION
But one dropped out, leaving Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley as a recommendation. Rosenquest, who believed Manley’s 20 years with Vermont State Police and his administrative experience made him stand out from other candidates, put him forward for the council to vote on.
Members of the community were vocal in their disapproval of an out-of-state candidate during a discussion with Rosenquest in City Hall immediately before Dec. 15’s Common Council meeting and during the public comment period of the meeting, just before councilors were set to vote on Manley’s appointment.
Instead, many supported appointing Lt. Jarrod Trombley, who has been running the city police department since August as its highest ranking senior member. Trombley was apparently considered for the role and made it to at least the top four candidates for the job.
The city had even ordered a background check on Trombley along with Manley, and a text message from Rosenquest to Trombley obtained by the Press-Republican showed the mayor did tell Trombley that he was pushed into being a finalist.
The council voted down Manley 5-1.
Although a path to choosing another candidate is still unclear, Rosenquest said he’s unwavering on choosing another external pick for chief of police.
“The Selection Committee made it clear by recommending two external candidates for the position that the next chief should come from outside the department,” Rosenquest said Thursday.
“I agree with their recommendations and will continue to work to find the most qualified candidate; one who has both the command and administrative experience needed for our city and that department.”
Rosenquest said a civil service exam has been ordered for March, with the deadline to apply coming at the end of January.
ISSUES WITH PROCESS
Regardless of how a next candidate is chosen, multiple councilors said they would like to see the council more involved throughout the process.
“The council wasn’t involved until the very last minute, and we were asked to make a decision on very little information,” Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said of the vote.
Moore, who served as the Village of Champlain’s mayor before becoming a councilor, said the process of choosing Plattsburgh’s chief of police differed from previous department head searches he was a part of.
“We all met together to discuss the candidates. We did not have an outside group. And I didn’t think that was a very good idea at all to have an outside group to do the selection process when the council, who are the people who will have to make the decision, was not being informed,” he said.
“I never did find out much of what happened during the selection process. We were not kept posted on that.”
When he voted no on Manley’s appointment, Moore said it was mostly because he did not feel he had enough information on Manley.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said the same.
“Personally, I felt like I just didn’t have enough information on the candidate and how he stacked up against the other candidates,” Kelly said.
“An easy way to solve that would have been to involve the council throughout the process. I have nothing against [Manley] personally at all. It was more of a procedural or process kind of thing.”
Kelly added that he would have liked more frequent updates on the advisory committee’s progress with more information on the candidates.
‘WRONG, WRONG, WRONG’
Moore said councilors pushed for more information but were denied.
“We just kept being told that it was all confidential,” he said, noting that each member had to sign a confidentiality agreement to serve on the advisory committee.
“This to me is wrong, wrong, wrong. It doesn’t speak to an open process, which I would expect because it’s one of the more high profile positions in the city. This is a public job. There is no way this should have been secret from the council.”
For Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who was one of two councilors on the advisory committee, a choice moving forward is clear.
“From the text messages read aloud and the [background search] bill, it’s clear Lt. Trombley was a finalist. I just don’t understand why he isn’t being provisionally appointed,” she said. “And the community, it would seem, really support that Lt. Trombley take on that role.”
“A nation-wide search that gave us 51 people that yielded four people for consideration and has left us with no one after all of that, I just don’t understand what the hold up is,” Gibbs continued.
‘NOT AN ELECTION’
Councilor Jamie Canales (Ward 1) was the sole vote in favor of Manley’s appointment. He was also the other councilor on the advisory committee. He maintains the process was thorough and inclusive by including different members of the community.
“The process was perfect. Execution was perfect. But when it came to the council, as is customary, we like to do things contrary to what should be done apparently,” Canales said.
“Just because we are in the council, doesn’t mean we have to be in every single hiring committee. This is for the highest public safety position in the city. It’s not an election. It’s a selection,” he continued.
“That’s where everything got lost in translation. When it comes to the council floor, it’s up to us to look at who the final candidate is and question, absolutely, but then you need to trust in the process and you need to trust in the stake holders on the committee.”
Canales said he, like the mayor, would like to see another external candidate chosen.
“We are not going to have an exponential change in our city policing by someone internally. If that was the case, it would have happened already,” he said. “We need an external candidate that can rally the troops and make sure that what needs to be done is accomplished is done in a decent, orderly fashion without mutinous ideologies in the background.”
