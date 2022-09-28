PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s discolored water problem seems to be taking a turn for the better.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said all of the measures they have taken so far have led to less reports of discolored water throughout the city recently.
“I think, as of last Thursday, we’ve received a handful of complaints or concerns, but nothing more than that,” Rosenquest said.
“Certainly not at the volume of which we’ve seen.”
FLUSHING SYSTEM
The city resumed flushing of the water main system on Monday to clear any “turbidity” or “silt” still in the system, which was the cause behind some residents’ water turning brown and discolored.
That flushing will now continually take place at varying times in different sections of the city through the end of October.
Other attempts at clearing the water up have and will be taken as well, Rosenquest said.
“Since last week we’ve flushed and cleaned both of our storage tanks. We are, by all of our measures, producing clean water. We haven’t seen any discolored water come out of the water treatment facility and we are in the process of flushing hydrants right now,” he said.
“We are seeing, certainly as we expect, some of that turbidity and some of that discoloration flow out and get cleaned out of that part of the system and we posted a zoned map … for the system flushing. So we’re following that zone map and we will be continuing that.”
OUT OF THE WOODS
Rosenquest feels the worst of the problem is now behind them.
“As far as all of our measures right now, we certainly feel like we’re out of the woods of discolored water,” he said.
“But again, we do let people know that because we are flushing the system, residents may see discoloration in their water where they may not have before … it’s just the nature of that process.”
