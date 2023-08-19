PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh lost its appeal in an Appellate Court ruling Thursday that, if won, would have allowed for the development of a multi-story apartment building at the Durkee Street parking lot to move forward.
This recent ruling, issued by the Appellate Division of the Third Judicial Department, upheld a Clinton County Supreme Court decision from February 2022 that invalidated prior city approvals granted for developer Prime Plattsburgh, LLC’s (Prime) proposed construction of the Durkee Lot Mixed-Use Development (DLMUD) — a major keystone project of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
DURKEE STREET LOT
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, in the prior supreme court ruling, it was said the city’s environmental impact review was deficient when it failed to evaluate how the Durkee Street project could affect habitats for the common loon, labeled a species of special concern by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and assess the risks of exposure from excavating potentially contaminated topsoil at the project’s site.
Last year, the city filed an appeal to have that lower court decision overturned but officially failed in their attempt Thursday.
While the five-judge panel unanimously reversed part of the lower court’s ruling and confirmed that the city’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) of the DLMUD’s impact on the Common Loon was appropriate, and two Appellate judges determined the plan complied with the legal requirements prescribed by the SEQRA, the Appellate judges eventually ruled 3-2 to determine the project’s soil management plan was insufficient.
Overall, the Appellate Division’s split decision negated the previously obtained project approvals, which ultimately annuls all DLMUD permits — absent an appeal to the Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York state.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he wouldn’t say he was surprised by the Appellate Court’s ruling.
“I think it’s hard to tell one way or the other how the law is going to be interpreted or how certain instances are going to be decided by judges,” he said.
“That being said … we knew one way or the other that a decision was going to be made. It was either going to be made in favor of the project or not in favor of the project and so here we are, with a couple of options.”
Those options will be discussed between city staff, representatives from Prime and Empire State Development staff soon. It’s unclear if Prime plans to move forward with pursuing the project.
Rosenquest said they will meet next week to discuss and outline the number of options they have on the table.
“We’ll leave it to them to make a decision,” he said.
Whether or not Prime continues on with the project, which planned to bring 109 residential housing units and 13,400 square feet of commercial space to the Durkee Street parking lot, Rosenquest said they will continue to be interested in finding another developer for that parcel, given the housing shortage in the area.
“Everyone who knows how desperately we need housing should be concerned that this decision and the push to prevent this project may have just cost the City of Plattsburgh and our region enough housing for over 100 families,” he said.
“These are much needed residents and visitors who would be living in the heart of our downtown; spending dollars at local businesses, attending shows, eating at local restaurants, walking to work, and utilizing services.”
PCC RESPONSE
One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the development at Durkee Street, Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition (PCC), said in a statement Friday that they were pleased the Appellate Court’s recent decision upheld the previous Supreme Court decision.
“This is a win for everyone who wants sensible development that is appropriate for our City, and which would enhance the Durkee Street Lot for residents and visitors alike,” the statement read.
“It is deeply disappointing that rather than take the appropriate steps to protect public health by preparing the court ordered Soil Management Plan for the handling of contaminated soils, the City chose instead to appeal the court’s order to protect public health and did so at taxpayers’ expense,” the statement continued.
“We remain hopeful that Mayor Rosenquest will live up to his campaign promises of supporting community-led economic development initiatives, and hope that he will return to the community adopted DRI plans developed under Mayor (Jim) Calnon with broad community support, but which were abandoned by Mayor Read who chose instead to prioritize Prime over the people.”
DRI
As it stands, $4 million of the $10 million DRI grant, which was awarded to the city in 2016, is committed to offsetting the DLMUD’s construction costs.
If the project does not come to fruition, Rosenquest said it will be up to Empire State Development on if and how those funds can be dispersed and they will be working close with them, the governor’s office and Prime to determine any next steps.
“Our city has a strong relationship with our state partners and we’ve been in constant contact with those partners. Everyone is on the same page: We want housing development, we need housing development, and we look forward to seeing what’s next for this project and for this site,” he said.
“Whether the process takes six months or six years, this is not a ‘back to the drawing board’ situation. My office and the majority of this council remains committed to realizing the vision of attracting and retaining residents in our downtown, specifically on this underutilized parking lot.”
The mayor also said it’s not “unlikely” that this particular project will come to fruition. He said there are other avenues they can take from here to potentially make it happen.
“Considering really what’s left … based on the court decision, is a revision to the soil remediation plan and a resubmission of that plan to the board for reapproval of the permits and reapproval of the Zoning Board decision,” he said.
“So based on that amount of work, based on what the developer is willing to do, I think the easiest path forward would be to reapply to the Zoning Board with a revised soil remediation plan and then go from there.”
SARANAC RIVERWALK
Late last year, the city’s Common Council subdivided the Durkee Street parking lot’s tax parcel to retain public ownership of the city’s waterfront and to facilitate construction of the Saranac Riverwalk — another project funded through the DRI.
Rosenquest called the situation “frustrating” because the Saranac Riverwalk has been under construction next to the Durkee Street parking lot since early May and to date, there has not been “one ounce of contaminated soil” found in that area, he said.
“Ironically, construction of the Saranac Riverwalk on that same site has been ongoing for over three months and included significant soil excavation at depths similar to those proposed by the Durkee street development,” the mayor said.
“To date, not one shovelful of contaminated soil has been discovered during construction of the Riverwalk which shows this issue was only used to foment a crisis that served nothing more than to fuel opposition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.