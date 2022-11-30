PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is planning to adopt their 2023 budget at the Common Council meeting tonight.
In October, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest touted his proposed budget, which stayed under the mandated-state tax cap, increased the tax levy and decreased the tax rate.
“Whenever a government office can deliver a balanced budget with a decrease in the tax rate, I think that’s a good thing,” the mayor told the Press-Republican at the time.
The budget will need just four votes to be adopted or defeated. Rosenquest can vote to break a tie if needed.
For those interested in attending, the meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
