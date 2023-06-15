Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 2:22 pm
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has lifted the boil water order that had been issued for 2, 4, 6 and 8 Aiken Court.
