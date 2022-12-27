PLATTSBURGH — Permit fee increases in the City of Plattsburgh for 2023 have left one privately owned hauling business rattled.
Under the previous rates, a license to privately haul, collect or dispose of refuse in the City had incurred a cost of $215 per vehicle, per year for businesses. Under the recently approved rates for the new year, businesses will now have to shell out $1,000 per vehicle, per year.
That is a rate increase of more than 300% from 2022 to 2023.
In 2022, City Clerk Office records showed that there were 14 haulers licenses obtained in the city, which amounted to $3,010 in revenue; if the same number of licenses are obtained next year, that revenue will presumably shoot up to $14,000.
‘MAKES EVERYTHING MORE COMPLICATED’
Ronnie Rinn of Rinn’s Light Hauling in Plattsburgh, who licenses two trucks in the city per year, said he expects these higher rates to complicate his future expenses.
“Gas is going back up again … Then, insurance costs have gone up. Then, your wages, well, they have to go up, there’s no way around it. and there’s a lack of workers out there,” Rinn said Tuesday.
“It makes everything so much more complicated … the city ought to see that we’re trying to do a job to make a living and we’re trying to do it as feasible as possible, but this is almost like driving the nail in to try to squash us out or something. That’s what it feels like.”
HELP ‘THE SMALL MAN’
Rinn added that he would have been OK with some kind of increase but feels that the jump to $1,000 is not reasonable.
“Give the small man a little bit of a helping hand here,” he said.
“I wouldn’t mind a $50 or even $100 increase for a couple years and then go further after that, but my God, 300% all in one shot. I mean you’re talking for two trucks, you’re talking (about) $750 more I have to pay. That’s a lot of money.”
‘A LITTLE BIT MUCH’
At the last City Common Council meeting, the new rates, which also included increases to taxi, food truck usage and tree and stump removal rates, were approved despite mixed feelings from council members.
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) had argued that the smaller hauling businesses would feel the effects from them the most.
“I just wanted to state that I’m not agreeable to these,” Moore said.
“$1,000 is no big deal for Casella, but for the small mom and pop owners, I believe this is a little bit much …”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) explained that the spike in some rates had stemmed from a lack of annual increases over the last few years.
“Just to point out to those of the public that may have looked at these increases and been a little taken aback by some that seem like quite a leap, the ones that are very large increases are ones that haven’t been updated since 2017,” Bopp said.
“So we’re in about a five-year deficit with that. The intention is to adjust them slightly every year so that there isn’t this kind of a leap, but that didn’t happen. So this is what we’re dealing with now.”
RULES OF ENFORCEMENT
Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) added that she wanted more clarification on how the city would be enforcing the hauling fees.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the haulers come to the City Clerk, file their paperwork and then the City Police Department and Department of Public Works are aware who is a registered hauler and who is not. Those who do not register and continue to haul in the city will be fined, he added.
“They’re made known that they’re in violation of city code and to come in and pay the fee. They are given, obviously, some leniency — as the city does — to rectify the non-payment and then it’s corrected,” Rosenquest said.
The level of enforcement of these rules for other haulers is also something Rinn said he is worried about.
“If you’re going to tell me I have to pay for that, and I have to have it this way, then the other ones should follow suit,” he said.
“I don’t know what the city’s looking to establish, but it definitely isn’t a good rapport with a lot of us haulers that have been doing it for as long as some of us have … I don’t want any favoritism, but I do follow the rules. The other associates that I know, they follow the rules just as well as I do.”
MAYOR BREAKS TIE
When it came time to vote, Councilors Moore, Gibbs and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) all voted against the new rates, while Councilors Bopp, Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), along with the mayor, all voted in favor of them.
While still unsure and wary of how exactly these added expenses will affect his business, Rinn, who has owned Rinn’s Light Hauling for over 20 years, emphasized that he will try to avoid raising his customers’ rates as much as possible.
“It’s hard to raise your rates, because you can’t bite your nose off to spite your face,” he said.
“If everybody else is at, say $25, and all of a sudden, because of this, you raise your price up to $28 so you can recoup costs, that don’t go over well with customers. Customers, they have a budget to watch as well.”
