PLATTSBURGH — As summer sweeps in, the City of Plattsburgh and its partners are looking forward to many fun family events over the next few months.
Courtney Meisenheimer, community engagement coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh, outlined a number of events that are planned at a news conference Thursday.
OLD FAVORITES
The main events, as usual for the city’s summer, are the annual Fourth of July celebration and the Mayor’s Cup Regatta.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. on July 4, and the theme this year will be American Music.
New this year Meisenheimer said, will be an accessibility area as well as a quiet zone, where participants in the parade will not blare any horns or sirens for those who may have sensory requirements.
The quiet zone will be in front of Plattsburgh Pediatrics at the corner of Bridge and Jay Street. It will be designated for families and people who have sensory or auditory considerations who need a quieter parade experience.
“If you go to that area during the parade, all of the parade participants will not be blasting their sirens blaring their horns, doing things that might be loud and might be difficult for folks who have different sensory considerations to experience,” Meisenheimer said.
“So we’re trying to make this more inclusive for families so that all kids all people can come out and enjoy events in the city of Plattsburgh.”
PARKS COME ALIVE!
Three days after the Fourth of July celebration, the city will host the second installment of Parks Comes Alive! from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Melissa Penfield Park. Food and drinks will be available on site provided by Oval Craft Brewing and food vendors including The Dogfather, Tammy’s Lunch box and Mr Dingaling.
Over 20 different organizations are involved to provide family fun activities and games for the community.
“We have a very big and very exciting announcement,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“After that event, I would love to have you all come out and be a participant and hear what we have to share with you.”
JUMPIN’ IN JULY
Also returning this year is “Jumpin’ In July,” a series of music events at the Strand Center for the Arts. The first concert will take place Wednesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. in front of The Strand Center for the Arts at 23 Brinkerhoff St.
The series will continue through the month on the following Wednesdays, July 13, July 20 and July 27. These concerts will be free and open to all, concessions will be available on the property.
“So come on down, it’s family friendly. We hope to see you guys all out there,” Iris Cain, communications coordinator, said.
FISHING TOURNAMENTS
Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing for the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, was eager to announce a continuation of their more than 25-year partnership with the city to host bass fishing tournaments on Lake Champlain.
There are six remaining tournaments planned for the rest of the season. The next is Saturday, June 25 at the Dock Street Marina.
A Major League Fishing Pro Circuit has been scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 1, the MLF Bass Fishing League from Aug. 6 to 9, from Aug. 9 to 11 the MLF Toyota Series, and another tournament on Aug. 13 and 14. According to their website, approximately 2,000 anglers come to Lake Champlain from all over to compete.
Kennedy also announced the return of the East Coast Watercross national championship to Lake Champlain July 30 and 31. Members of the crew and their water vehicles come from as far as California.
“I’m looking forward to all the events that are happening in this community, they’re all incredible and they take a ton of effort. So again, thank you for all that the organizers are doing,” Kennedy said.
MAYOR’S CUP
Jeff Prescott, President of the Sunrise Rotary club, announced this year’s “Spirit of Ianelli” award recipients, Julia Devine and Amy GuglieImo, co-founders of Outside Art. These two winners will also be Grand Marshals during the Independence Day Parade.
“I am very excited for these events lined up. The past few years really felt like there was not enough to do, but now we have some things the community can look forward to,” Prescott said.
Susan LeBlanc, chair of Mayor’s Cup Landlubber Festival Committee, announced some of the anticipated highlights of the festival, as well as thanking some of the local sponsors who are helping to make it all happen.
The day will start with a kayak tour and a 5k walk/run at 8 a.m as well as a kids run. A sand sculpture contest at the City Beach will be returning sponsored by Lake Shore Pediatric Dentistry. There will be tents set up by various local businesses and organizations offering activities for the kids and families throughout the day.
For more information about the festival visit www.mayorscup.com
“We have a real long list of opportunities for people and families to come out and enjoy the day at the City Beach,” Leblanc said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.