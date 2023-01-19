PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will be holding three public hearings at its Common Council meeting tonight.
At 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at 41 City Hall Place, a hearing will be held to receive public comments on a proposed local law P-1, a local law amending in its entirety City Code Section 348-24 and setting water service rates and enacting regulations for levy and collection of water charges.
Subsequently, at 5:01 p.m., a hearing will be held to receive public comments on a proposed local law P-2, a local law establishing an Associated Schedule of Rates for Sewer Connections in the City. A local law amending and restating in its entirety Chapter 278, Article VII, Section 48, Subsection (C) of the City Code of the City of Plattsburgh.
Then, at 5:02 p.m., a hearing will be held to discuss the City’s intent to apply for Restore NY Communities Initiative – Round 7 funding administered by the Empire State Development Corporation (ESD).
All meetings are in person and live streamed at tinyurl.com/4dch9nvd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.