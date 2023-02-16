PLATTSBURGH — After going three years without one, the City of Plattsburgh has once again hired a dog and nuisance animal control officer.
The contract agreement resolution was passed at the last Common Council meeting.
“In accordance with the request therefore the Common Council approves the Mayor to sign a contract with Charles Grimshaw for nuisance animal and dog control for a lump sum price of $15,000,” the resolution reads.
“Mr. Grimshaw meets all of the criteria set forth by the council, and has produced all the documentation required for insurance coverage per the contract.”
Additionally, according to the contract, the definition of “nuisance animals” will exclude cats.
During the last Common Council meeting though, Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) wanted to make sure that was explicitly stated in the agreement they were voting on.
“I know we said that nuisance animals did not apply to cats,” she said. “I thought that language was in the contract, but it’s not.”
Bopp then made a motion to amend the contract and clarify the language.
At the last public safety committee meeting in January, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest had said the hire was necessary because of the volume of animal complaints that are received in the city.
“This is something that my office fields a lot of complaints on,” he said.
“We hear a lot of this on our social channels and through our email. A lot of calls come down to the PD (City Police Department) to respond to dog calls. So this is really to correct some of the concerns that we have seen.”
Rosenquest added that hiring someone who can respond to both dog and nuisance animal complaints was also an important requirement.
“This is both a dog and animal control officer in the City of Plattsburgh. Most that we’ve been able to find are animal control, because they do need that level of service in the city,” he said.
“We are not a rural community. Most of the time we cannot take care of these things ourselves so it is critical for us to have this expert capture these nuisance animals and then relocate them as well as track down any loose dogs that are running around.”
Councilor Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1) then raised concerns over some language of the contract about the possible methods used for capturing any animals.
“The city will have no control or supervision over the means or methods the contractor uses to perform the work and such to ensure the contractors are in compliance of the law,” Baughn read aloud.
“That sounds disturbing.”
The mayor reassured her that that doesn’t mean animals will be harmed in the process and the officer will have to follow Department of Environmental Conservation rules for capturing and relocating animals.
“If your concern is we’re trapping them and taking them out, that’s not the case at all,” Rosenquest said.
“It’s vague in here, but it’s based on already the same regulations … which the person is required to be licensed per those regulations.”
In the event Grimshaw is not available to attend to a complaint, the City Police Department will take care of it, Provisional Chief Bud York added.
“So we’re pretty well covered there,” he said.
York continued by saying the majority of calls received from residents the last couple of years have been dog complaints.
“You get well over 200 to 220 dog calls a year. For the last couple of years, there’s maybe 30-45 wild animals calls,” he said.
“So I think this is a good contract with this guy … hopefully he will stay awhile.”
The contract with Grimshaw now runs until the end of 2023.
