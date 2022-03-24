PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Hall’s windows are boarded up but, no, the building is not closed or for sale.
With funding secured during former Mayor James Calnon’s administration, all the exterior windows are getting replaced.
The city is also moving forward on other previously stalled projects that, along with the new windows, are aimed at increasing City Hall’s energy efficiency.
“There’s a lot of deferred maintenance; we certainly want to correct that trend,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
“But then also just the preservation of this historic building is really key to the health of the city and the health of city government.”
The cement building dates back to 1917 and was placed on the National Registry of Historical Places in 1973.
WINDOW REPLACEMENTS
During Calnon’s mayorship, the city — with support from former State Sen. Betty Little — had received $300,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) and $250,000 from the Independent Energy Efficiency Program (IEEP) to fund a full window replacement in City Hall, according to a press release.
Rosenquest said in a statement that, when the project started some years ago, an existing window was refurbished, after which it became obvious that repeating that process for all the windows “would have both been cost prohibitive as well as impossible.”
“The window was in such a state of decay and disrepair, the majority of the window’s components needed to be replaced,” the mayor added.
The new windows are made with modern materials and must have the same look and feel as the historic windows, the release said. Those alternative materials required both Planning Board and state Historic Preservation Office approval.
The replacement project has also included asbestos abatement work, before which each window portal was sealed from the inside to prevent asbestos from entering the building, the release said.
The mayor noted that some of the engineering, design and Planning Board work that wasn’t part of the grant funding necessitated small general fund expenditures.
Rosenquest said the windows have been held up in Montreal, but they could be delivered toward the end of this week.
“Once they arrive, then they’ll start the installation process,” which he anticipates will wrap up no later than April.
LED LIGHTS
Last month, work to swap out old filament bulbs for LED lights was completed, Rosenquest said.
That was funded by $63,000 received from the IEEP in 2021, and is projected to lead to a savings of $9,000 per year on electricity, according to the press release.
About 350 fixtures and light bulbs were replaced by Clune Electric Inc., a Ballston Spa-based company.
NEW HVAC UNITS
The city started installing high-efficiency ductless mini split AC/heat pump units — which are 30% to 50% more efficient than the pre-existing conventional electric resistance heat units — in three departments last year, which cost about $30,000, the release said.
Rosenquest said the city is looking to install those systems in a few more offices — the Community Development Office, the Community Engagement Coordinator’s Office, the Environmental Services Office and potentially the Building Inspector’s Office — this year, then put them in other rooms like the Council Chambers next year.
That work is also funded through IEEP.
STEPS, ROOF
Earlier this year, the Common Council approved a $200,000 expenditure to fix City Hall’s steps.
The city has engaged AEDA to perform engineering and design work for both the steps and roof repairs slated for next year.
Rosenquest anticipates that the engineering work for the steps will take place shortly, followed by a request for proposals and selection of a contractor in the next few months.
While some roof patching was completed last year, the mayor said, “We really do need to come back and revisit that.”
