Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. High 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.