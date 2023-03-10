PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s investigation into an anonymous email that accused leadership in the City Police Department of “unethical behavior and racially discriminatory statements” Wednesday night has made headway.
In a news release sent to local media Friday afternoon, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the first stages of their investigation focused in on the anonymous email’s “allegations of specific racially charged comments between two members of the department.”
DENY INSENSITIVE COMMENTS
The alleged racially charged comments, referenced in the email, involved both Provisional Chief Nathan “Bud” York and a Black member of the City Police Department.
“Chief York approached the officer in front of several police officers and made insensitive, and racially charged comments, including ‘Are you going to Africa to find your ancestors?’ and ‘You better return and not decide to stay and live with your people,’” the anonymous sender, who claimed to be a member of the police department, had said in the email.
In the mayor’s news release, he provided an update saying “Both participants in the conversation have been interviewed, and both deny that any insensitive or racially charged comments were made.”
The mayor confirmed to the Press-Republican that the two participants who were interviewed were indeed Chief York and the member of the department in which the alleged comments were made to.
CITY RESPONSE
After learning about the seriousness of the allegations, the City had called an emergency meeting of the Public Safety Committee Thursday.
An investigation into the matter then began immediately.
“There were no other specific allegations contained in the complaint which can be investigated, based on the highly general nature of the claims, and the anonymous transmission,” the mayor said.
“The city responded to the email address, requesting additional information, and reiterating that the city’s whistleblower policy protects individuals making good faith complaints. At the time of this release, the city has yet to receive a response to this email.”
When asked about how the city’s whistleblower policy protects individuals, Rosenquest said it “protects any city employee from retaliation, based on ... information that they provide to their superior or to their department head that they feel is inappropriate.”
“Based on the allegations, the public way in which they were transmitted to the media, and the results of the interviews, the city believes it is very likely that the conduct in sending the anonymous e-mail, purportedly by a member of the Police Department, may have created a harassing or hostile work environment for members of the Department.”
Rosenquest clarified that he was “not part of these interviews” that came to that conclusion.
Other claims in the anonymous email, which implicated other leadership in the police department, continue to be investigated by the city. The matter has also been referred to the regional office of the New York State Attorney General for investigation.
“This is something that we worked on with our labor attorney based on those conversations. That’s what came out of this. That based on those conversations, those interviews, how it’s relayed to me, that’s the next step, as per recommended by our labor attorney.”
The mayor said the police department’s confidence in Chief York’s ability to lead has not waivered.
“I think, if anything, it solidifies the reason why he’s there,” Rosenquest said.
“And the understanding from those members, who do appreciate him being there and the leadership he has brought to the department. It solidifies that trust and respect that many members in the department have for Chief York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.