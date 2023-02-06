PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh was recently awarded a 2022 Climate Smart Communities Grant to overhaul one local street.
The grant, in the amount of $400,000, will fund road improvements along the heavily student-traveled Oak Street.
The City has also committed to matching this grant to bring the total project cost to $800,000.
WALKING AND BIKING ROUTE
These planned improvements will now look to provide a safe walking and biking route for students to get to the nearby Oak Street Elementary, while reducing residents’ reliance on automobile transportation and greenhouse gas emissions.
“What we’ve studied is that Oak Street is definitely a more frequently used street for students getting to and from school, and so it is important for us to focus on the street because of that,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said Thursday.
“This safe routes to school and improvements on Oak Street are really a contributing factor to what we’re also trying to accomplish with the Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan as well, which is to really start to integrate more of a multimodal transportation infrastructure into what we do every year when we do improve our roads, which, essentially, for our office means increased biking infrastructure and biking safety as well as improving walking infrastructure.”
WALKING SAFETY
Currently, the sidewalks near the school are just 3 feet wide, which do not accommodate students walking side by side or pedestrians walking in the other direction. These narrow sidewalks also do not meet the minimum requirements for people with disabilities, a city press release said.
The awarded funding will widen sidewalks from 3 feet to 5 feet, restripe crosswalks, add signage, new signal equipment and bike lanes.
“In my time here as the mayor, we’ve heard a number of concerns about walking safety, sidewalks, as well as being able to bike safely in the city,” Rosenquest said.
“We know that a lot of people do have concerns about the quality of our sidewalks and the ability to use our sidewalks safely. So this goes along with that. In terms of Oak Street specifically, it’s probably one of our more frequent hotspots in terms of complaints about speeders that we get.”
As it stands now, there is no crosswalk signaling or bike infrastructure, which does not provide a safe area for students to walk or bike, especially along Oak Street, which has a 30 mph speed limit.
Almost 20% of students walk or ride their bikes to school, the city said.
EYEING END OF 2023
By making the signage and safety improvements, the city’s hope is that both students and their guardians will feel more comfortable walking or biking to school.
Since the grant was awarded to the city in December, the timeline for the project now depends on when the grant contract is executed.
From there, the city will contract with a consultant to conduct public outreach, create preliminary and final designs for the improvements, put the project out to bid and finally, construct the improvements.
“Our expectation was that the start, I believe, we’re trying to start this year shortly, probably, in this construction cycle,” Rosenquest said.
“So by the end of 2023.”
Rosenquest said that this Oak Street project is part of a bigger plan to improve the roads around the city.
“I think if we go back to that Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan … we identified important streets to improve and to increase access to, as well as look at the concerns for traffic safety in speeding, traffic infractions,” he said.
“Right now, we don’t have a very strict priority list of streets. We do know that with the Margaret Street development coming up, the Beekman Street development, those streets will be improved for multimodal improvements as well. But then also, just in terms of safety-wise, we have a number of digital safety signs coming, digital speed signs coming, that we’re going to install as a mechanism for slowing traffic down in certain areas of the City that we get more complaints about.”
