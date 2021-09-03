PLATTSBURGH — Ahead of its first review of applicants for the City of Plattsburgh police chief vacancy, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the city has received 31 resumes.
Rosenquest said the city is still on track to meet its original timetable for a new hire some time in mid or late October.
The city is seeking candidates with a minimum of two years experience as a police lieutenant or captain. The new chief is expected to have a salary ranging from $111,000 to $124,000.
Interested applicants were asked to provide a resume and cover letter before Aug. 27, when the city conducted its first review. The new hire would need to have a county residence for 30 days before being named the new chief.
SEARCH COMMITTEE
A search committee appointed by the mayor has been instructed to review those resumes and letters, Rosenquest said.
On that committee are:
• Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3)
• Bonnie Black, of Behavioral Health Services North
• Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1)
• Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh's vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
• Clinton County Sheriff David Favro
• Patrick Rascoe, SUNY Plattsburgh's University Police chief
• Hilary Rogers, Clinton County public defender
• Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie
• Mayor Christopher Rosenquest
Gibbs, Cromwell, Black, Rogers and Canales were previously a part of the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, which was asked to review city police policies and practices and provide recommendations for reform to the Common Council in accordance with an executive order from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year.
The panel presented its recommendations in February.
REPLACING RITTER
The new chief will replace Levi Ritter, who stepped down on April 26 earlier this year. Ritter was previously put on administrative leave by former Mayor Colin Read and has been named in an ongoing excessive force lawsuit along with five other city police officers.
In Ritter’s place during the interim was Capt. Brad Kiroy, a 20-year member of the city police department who had been retired.
Rosenquest previously said that Kiroy went, “above and beyond for the City of Plattsburgh,” and has been, “integral to the integrity of this transition,” in his time managing the department.
Kiroy has since left city police, with his last day being Aug. 1, Rosenquest said. Although he was originally planning on leaving in June.
Rosenquest said he asked Kiroy to stay on a little longer to continue helping with the transition.
“It was always his plan to transition out,” Rosenquest said.
In the time since Kiroy has stepped down, Lieutenants Jarrod Trombley and Darin Perrotte have taken over to run the department’s operations until a new chief is hired, Rosenquest said.
