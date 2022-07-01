PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Fourth of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Floats will depart from the corner of Hamilton Street and Club Road at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Jay Street to Bridge Street to City Hall Place carrying on over the bridge along Cumberland Ave and ending at Wilcox Dock.
A Quiet Zone has been established at the corner of Jay and Bridge Street in front of Plattsburgh Pediatrics for families with children who would like to experience the parade without horns, sirens or sudden noises.
Street closures for the parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and will immediately end following the parade route.
The following intersections/streets will be closed during this timeframe:
• Intersection at Fort Brown Drive and Club Road
• Intersection of Route 9 and Hamilton Street
• Intersection of Hamilton Street and MacDonough Street
• Intersection of Macomb and Jay Street
• Intersection of Bridge Street and MacDonough Street
• Intersection of Pike Street and Bridge Street
• Intersection of Rt. 9 to Bridge Street
• Intersection of Durkee Street to Broad Street
• City Hall Place
• Both one ways on Trinity Park
• Intersection of Miller Street and Route 3
• Intersection of Sailly Avenue and Cumberland Avenue
• Intersection of Lorraine Street and Cumberland Avenue
• Intersection of Durand Street and Cumberland Avenue
• Intersection of Cedar Lane and Cumberland Avenue
• Intersection of Kellogg and Cumberland Avenue
• Intersection of Margaret Street and Cumberland Avenue
• On-street parking is prohibited on the southside of Durand Street and Lorraine Street from Sailly Avenue to Cumberland Avenue from 8 a.m. on Friday July 2 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
• City Hall Place will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, and ending when the fireworks have finished.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
