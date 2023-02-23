PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has authorized an agreement with Skyward Companies Holdings, LLC to allow the start of preliminary work on a piece of harborside property primed for potential hotel development.
The agreement was detailed in a resolution proposed at the last Common Council meeting on Feb. 16.
NOT ‘DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT’
According to the resolution, the city had originally sent out an RFP (Request for Proposal) for potential future development at this harborside parcel, located at 2 Dock St., in the spring of 2020.
Skyward sent in a proposal during that RFP process, and the city then awarded it to the company, which gave them the exclusive right to “negotiate with the city for the potential purchase and development of the Hotel Parcel.”
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said during the meeting that the resolution to allow the authorization of the Skyward agreement was only necessary so the company could do their “due diligence” on the property.
“This is not a development agreement. That comes separate from what we’re talking about tonight. What we’re talking about tonight is an agreement to allow the awardee of this RFP to continue to do their due diligence on the property itself. This does not convey the property and no agreement to convey the property. There’s no agreement to sell the property in what we’re voting on tonight,” Rosenquest said.
“As they’re doing this work and spending money, (it’s to make sure) we’re not going to rip the rug out from underneath them as they’re spending money.”
MOORE VOICES ‘DOUBTS’
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) had raised concerns about the proposed resolution and what it would mean for that property moving forward.
“I don’t know if this has been addressed, but I still have my doubts about, should this project fall apart. I think we definitely should have an agreement that we would buy that property back for what we paid for it. That’s a very large chunk of harborside and it’s not like projects like this haven’t fallen apart in the past,” Moore said.
“I think we should allow ourselves to be able to recoup that property should the project fall apart. I really think that would protect the city from losing a large portion of lakeside property that we would lose control of if we don’t have something to protect ourselves.”
‘TO PROTECT THE CITY’
The mayor explained that Moore’s concerns were premature as no development or purchase agreement has been established yet, he said.
“Subsequent to this work, that’s when we go into a development agreement, which does stipulate the city’s ability. The development agreement alone will stipulate the asking price, and any development stipulations associated with conveying that property which do include clawbacks or stipulations for the lack of development for that property to be returned to the City,” Rosenquest said.
“It is not until the developer completes all the stipulations of that development agreement, does then the sale of the property get complete and it’s free and clear of any of those stipulations for development … What you’re saying will be included in that development agreement, but that’s not what we’re voting on tonight.”
Moore explained his concerns further, saying “the reason I brought that up is because I did see that purchase price in the agreement.”
“It looked to me like we were going a little farther down the road than you mentioned,” he said.
“I just want to protect the city.”
PRIOR PROJECT
Rosenquest added that his concerns will be addressed when the time calls for it.
“There is no purchase price in this agreement, there is and has been discussed a purchase price based on an appraisal done in early … 2022. But that’s not, again, part of this agreement with the developer,” he said.
“But again, to Councilor Moore’s point — this property has faced exactly that. Where there’s been a development agreement signed and the property was tied up with a developer who did absolutely nothing with it and we had to go through legal battles to regain that property and to do what we’re trying to do now. So … we will ensure that there will be protections for the City of Plattsburgh.”
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) also asked for more clarification on what Skyward’s “due diligence” would consist of.
WORKS ON PROPERTY
City Community Development Director Matt Miller specified exactly what the company now plans to do at the property.
“They’re going to do a series of environmental tests to determine the quality of the soil. If they move forward with excavation, what yet undiscovered contamination are they likely to find,” Miller said.
“It also allows them to begin the detailed design process, put together a site plan that could eventually be placed before the city’s zoning and/or planning boards for formal review and approval. It also allows them to begin the SEQR process for the eventual development, which is far more complex and would be along the lines of the one that was completed for the Durkee Street project, but the developer would be wholly responsible for the costs associated with that review,” he continued.
“This agreement simply provides them with legal justification … to commit the several hundred thousand dollars that they’ll need in order to proceed to the next phase. They need something on paper with the City in order to justify that expense.”
The resolution eventually passed 4-2, with Councilors Moore and Gibbs accounting for the nay votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.