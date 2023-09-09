PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Democratic Committee has unanimously endorsed Amy Asadourian Senecal for Clinton County Family Court Judge and Brandi Lloyd for Clinton County Clerk.
“Amy’s career of 30 years in family law, 20 years of which are in Family Court, has given her a wealth of knowledge and experience to hold the position of Family Court Judge,” the committee said in a news release.
“She understands the weight of the decisions that are made in Family Court and will make decisions not only with her knowledge and experience but with compassion to serve the best interests of the children affected by these decisions.”
In the endorsement of Lloyd, the committee said “Brandi is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.A. in Communications. She was elected as Town Clerk/Tax Collector of Mooers in 2013. Brandi was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Clinton County Board of Elections in 2016 and she also Chairs the Clinton County Democratic Committee.”
“Brandi will bring new energy to the County Clerk position and make the success of the office a full-time priority.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.