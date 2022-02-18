PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee’s endorsed candidates for City Council say they have strong local ties and interest in recent city politics.
Political newcomers Julie Baughn and Hillary Trombley, of Wards 1 and 4, respectively, aim to be on the Democratic line this November.
The City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee was still searching for and interviewing potential candidates Thursday, with a meeting planned for next week.
LOCAL TIES
In interviews with the Press-Republican, both women pointed to their city roots.
Baughn, 58, was raised in Ward 1 on Main Mill Street, where her parents owned several pieces of property, her grandparents had a small store and she now lives in her family home.
She served for a short time on the Zoning Board of Appeals, sits on the Harborside committee and was on the committee that was working on new plans to renovate the Water Resource Recovery Facility’s exterior.
Trombley, 41, grew up in the West End and has lived in the city throughout her life except during college. Her family owned businesses here and she has worked as a licensed sales associate with Fesette Realty since 2007.
Her community involvement has included participation in local organizations and fundraisers, such as for the Red Cross and to raise money for community members dealing with health issues.
WATCHED CITY POLITICS
The pair also said they have kept close eyes on city politics.
“I watch every council meeting, I watch every committee meeting, I was on the Zoning Board of Appeals for a brief time and I really think that I have a lot to offer insight-wise,” said Baughn, who manages the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters Market as well as the Plattsburgh Market, and owns Mountain Peak Goodies and Gifts.
“I just feel like there’s just so much I can lend, so many ideas that I can put out there, so many things that I feel so strongly about.”
“I just have noticed, especially over the last year, my ward needs a stronger voice,” Trombley said.
“I’ve been watching the city not reach its fullest potential. I’m a believer in change and would love to be a part of it.”
REPRESENTATION, TRANSPARENCY
Baughn hopes to provide better representation of city small business owners, and pointed to infrastructure as an issue she cares about.
She explained that she does not so much want to change anything in the city, more so help things progress. Baughn wants to hear what people in Ward 1 have to say as soon as she starts going around.
“I want to help as much as I can and try to deliver some of their concerns. I want to listen and be able to finally make their concerns heard.”
Trombley wants to see businesses building back and jobs coming back to the city, as well as more work on the parks system both in her ward and others.
She said her campaign platform is based on transparency, trust and facts, three things she feels are missing in the city.
“I think there hasn’t been a lot of information shared that would be essential for people to make informed decisions. My constituents would get that, and I would hope other councilors would (provide) that for their constituents.”
Neither are actively seeking other endorsements.
