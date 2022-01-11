PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council elected its senior-most member, Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), as 2022 mayor pro tem during last week’s organizational meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on in the city, a lot of moving parts, and I just want to do what I can to help create a good relationship between the council and the mayor,” he told the Press-Republican.
PRIOR EXPERIENCE
Per the city charter, the mayor pro tem acts as the presiding officer over the council “when the mayor is absent from a council meeting or temporarily unable to perform the duties of mayor due to illness or disability.”
Kelly returns to the role after the council selected Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) to the position for 2021. He served as mayor pro tem in 2019 and 2020 under City Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s predecessor, Colin Read.
His tenure has coincided with that of two other mayors, James Calnon and Donald Kasprzak.
“They’re all different and each of them brings their own personality and style and ... talents to the job,” he said of the four mayors. “I just like to help, basically. If the mayor succeeds, the city succeeds.”
Kelly added that the council elected him unanimously, which he was happy about and grateful for.
‘STRONG PARTNERSHIP’
Rosenquest said he and Kelly had worked together even prior to his term as mayor, noting how they are both active with the Democratic Party.
He added that the two do not always see eye to eye on things.
“Particularly in my personal life, my career, I don’t look for people to always agree with everything that I do or say,” Rosenquest said, “but I believe Councilor Kelly and I can work very well together.”
He plans to meet with Kelly on a weekly basis throughout the year; the two held their first meeting Tuesday morning, which Rosenquest said was “very positive.”
“It’s something that I foresee being a good strong partnership to help with the communication and the work between the Mayor’s Office and the council.”
COOPERATION, COLLABORATION
Kelly looks forward to “a great deal of cooperation and collaboration so that the city can accomplish its goals.”
“Another opportunity to serve the City of Plattsburgh is very exciting to me,” he said.
“I can’t wait to see what kinds of challenges we have this year and how we can overcome them and just make it a really successful year for everyone that lives in the city.”
