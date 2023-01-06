PLATTSBURGH — In a bit of a surprise, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council appointed Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) to the mayor pro tem position for 2023 at their organizational meeting Thursday.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) made the initial nomination of Tallon for the position, with Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) seconding it.
According to the City Charter, the mayor pro tem presides over the council “when the mayor is absent from a council meeting or temporarily unable to perform the duties of mayor due to illness or disability.”
Tallon’s nomination to the position passed 4 to 2, with herself and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) being the only councilors to vote against it.
‘A COMPLETE SURPRISE’
The nod, which came moments after she was sworn into office for her second term as councilor, surprised Tallon, who was initially hesitant to accept it.
“Can I say I accept it for now?” she asked after being voted to the position.
Tallon told the Press-Republican she had planned to nominate and vote for Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), who had held the position in 2022.
“He had expressed interest in doing the job again, and I was in support of him doing the job again,” Tallon said.
But Gibbs’ nomination derailed that plan.
“It was a complete surprise,” Tallon said.
“As it stands, I am officially the mayor pro tem, so I am proud to be doing this. Since the council has four women for the first time, you know, just hey, why not? Let’s do this.”
WILL ‘PROUDLY SERVE’
As of Thursday night, Tallon confirmed she has no plans to resign the position.
“The people elected me to do my job and now this is another job that comes along with it. and I will proudly serve,” she said.
“I’ve got … good people I can talk to who have done the job before. I get along very well with the mayor, so it’ll work out well in that aspect. It will be easy for me to set up a meeting with him every week.”
Tallon also touted her great working relationship with the other councilors as a reason she’ll be productive in her new role.
GIBBS: PRO TEM SEAT SHOULD BE ‘CIRCULATED’
Gibbs said she views the mayor pro tem position as a way for councilors to grow and lead and felt that nominating someone different, like Tallon, would give them that opportunity.
“Nobody should be sitting, like holding court over the mayor pro tem position,” Gibbs said.
“It really should be circulated among the council members, and she’s been newly reelected in her ward so I don’t see any reason not to. That’s why I did it.”
Gibbs said Councilor Kelly had called her several times, also trying to garner support for being reelected to the position, but she didn’t respond.
“Mayor pro tem position should not be, like I said, some kind of dynasty or legacy position, I think that’s ridiculous,” she said.
“I know Mike Kelly wanted the position, he never made that a secret to me. He left a voicemail message saying as such, but I don’t believe that he should be presiding over that position like it’s something, you know, that he owns.”
SHOULD NOT BE BIG DEAL
Naturally then, Gibbs said, that led to her nomination of Tallon.
“I think that if I had called her up and asked her about it, she would have declined it and I think it needs to be circulated among Council, and since Jeff and Julie and I don’t want it, and she’s been a councilor longer than Caitlin. I don’t see why not,” she said.
“Quite honestly, I think it’s a shame that we have to justify why Jennifer Tallon is even being nominated. It should not even be a big deal.”
