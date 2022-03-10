PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh continues to weigh its options after a justice’s decision in Clinton County Supreme Court derailed a plan to develop the Durkee Street parking lot into apartment buildings.
The lawsuit that led to the decision that annulled previous city planning and zoning board approvals for the plan by developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC was filed by the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition and others, which said it is hopeful that the city can move toward a community-centered approach for future development.
“Our goal has always been to work collaboratively and to build consensus on responsible development that will truly benefit Plattsburgh. We look forward to collaborating with Mayor [Chris] Rosenquest and the City to unite the community in a positive spirit moving forward,” PCC said in a news release Thursday.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that the city will seize this opportunity for a fresh start but are also ardently committed to representing the interests of the community at the same time.”
JUDGE’S FINDINGS
Justice John Ellis’ decision found the city failed to account for health risks associated with developing the Durkee Street parking lot, which contains contaminated soil that could present health risks if excavated and the project’s potential disruption of habitats for common loons, which have been classified as species of special concern by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.
The court additionally found that the city withheld non-exempt documents in violation of Freedom of Information Law and ordered the city to provide more than 60 documents to PCC, which included communications between the city and Prime.
With the annulment of previous board approvals, Prime’s plan to construct 109 new apartments, 13,400 square feet of commercial space and more than 300 parking spaces was upended.
‘THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER’
PCC said it remains supportive of the larger $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which the parking lot development was a part of, but emphasized that city residents must be a part of future plans.
“While we have won this battle, the fight is not over,” PCC said. “Once we have met our goal of stopping the City’s giveaway to Prime, we look forward to working to build consensus toward smart growth development that is genuinely good for Plattsburgh and its citizens.”
Rosenquest said that he continues to be open to community feedback and outreach, similar to previous community discussions on bike-friendly plans, marina expansion, park improvements and Margaret Street development.
“My door remains open and as always I’m very interested in constructive and meaningful dialogue for the sake of partnership,” Rosenquest said in an email Thursday.
“I’ll remain cautiously optimistic that members of [PCC] have shed their ‘my way or highway’ mentality when it comes to defining economic development or how we can progress as a community.”
“Regarding what’s the next steps on this project, we’re weighing all options that will best serve the City and her future economic development initiatives,” Rosenquest continued.
“This includes ensuring the perception of Plattsburgh isn’t one that’s unfriendly to investors and development.”
