PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has been awarded a state grant to implement body cameras in its police department.
The decision of whether or not to accept the $100,000 in funding will be decided by the council Thursday.
“There will likely be some level of implementation of cameras if the council accepts the grant moving forward,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said during the city’s last public safety meeting.
“I know that there are a number of concerns in terms of logistics, operational concerns and oversight as well as future expenses to maintain a system like this. Not to say that that should be a hurdle to the city doing this, but it is something that I believe that the city should understand a bit before going into it.”
The city first applied for the grant in 2021 when they were exploring the possibility of implementing body cams in the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
Since then, the city has assessed what a system like this would cost them.
“There’s one particular local vendor who provides body cameras and who could provide it within the means of the grant provided, but again, there are annual expenses associated depending on the vendor there are going to be different associated expenses to whatever platform we choose,” Rosenquest said.
“If the system that we go with is a five-year system, and it costs $80,000 to get started, the cost of inflation over five years we’re gonna be looking at $150,000 to replace that equipment and then future years, it’s just going to escalate as it goes …”
Councilor Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1) raised several questions about whether or not body cameras were necessary here.
“I mean, how many issues have we had where officers (were) using excessive force or there’s been any questionable traffic stop or something like that?”
“Is this really something … that this city needs to do?”
The mayor said he was neither for nor against them, but added that there were two or three incidents that happened in the last couple of years where body cameras would have been helpful.
“I haven’t been a strong advocate for or against it to be honest, so I don’t know if I would say that there’s a strong need for it or a strong argument to have them. I think body cameras really are more about the extreme cases, not about the day-to-day incidents,” Rosenquest said.
“Now, I would rather have that information and that data in that video in most cases than not. But again, on a day to day … normal operation doesn’t really call for it. But if you talk to the members down at the police department, it seems that the majority of them want them, they welcome them. They want that, right? That’s just what I’m hearing from the captain and chief here.”
Councilor Baughn then raised a question about further expenses about storing videos from the cameras.
“What the $100,000 will pay for basically, is get the Plattsburgh City Police Department into the body camera program,” Chief Bud York replied.
“$100,000 covers everything the first year. It gets us the cameras and radios that go with them. and then it also gets sent to the cloud storage, where it can upload pictures. The recurring costs after that, it’s going to be a minimum of $13,000 to $20,000 depending on whether we have enough storage or not.”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) then shared her support for body cameras
“I think what we’re seeing in police departments across America and with all the increased unrest is that day-to-day operations are normal until they’re not,” Bopp said.
“If you’re saying that we could be storing and managing our data for $20,000 a year, for the safety that this gives us in terms of protection, for the optics, for the way that it would make police officers feel like they have some, you know, the ability to verify what they need to verify. I think it’s certainly something that we should consider implementing.”
