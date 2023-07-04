PLATTSBURGH — Severe weather caused a delay to the Fourth of July concert in the City of Plattsburgh, but it is back on.

As of 6:01 p.m., a sound check was underway and music to follow.

The concert is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks will then start.

The city had issued a statement just before 5:30 p.m. that they were monitoring a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

They expected a delay to the 5:30 p.m. concert until the weather warning ended.

The city said it would provide updates on their social media accounts.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you