PLATTSBURGH — Severe weather caused a delay to the Fourth of July concert in the City of Plattsburgh, but it is back on.
As of 6:01 p.m., a sound check was underway and music to follow.
The concert is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks will then start.
The city had issued a statement just before 5:30 p.m. that they were monitoring a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service.
They expected a delay to the 5:30 p.m. concert until the weather warning ended.
The city said it would provide updates on their social media accounts.
