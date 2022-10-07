PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is moving forward with a local law that, if passed, would finally allow hens to be kept in the city.
The law was first introduced by Mayor Chris Rosenquest at the Sept. 15 regular common council meeting, where a vote to have a public hearing on the law was then approved.
ATTRACTING SKUNKS
That public hearing on the potential law was held before the start of Thursday’s common council meeting, which didn’t elicit much pushback, but one resident raised concerns over who to contact if the new neighborhood chickens do eventually cause problems.
“I don’t mind backyard chickens in the slightest; I think it’s a great idea. I have some concerns about chicken coops attracting predators,” city resident Julie Ross said.
“The neighborhood that I live in has a ton of skunks already; they are everywhere … I’m worried that coops will attract more skunks and I’m curious to know if there’s going to be a nuisance wildlife person may be brought back on an on-call basis like we used to have? (Or) somebody to call if there was an issue if the skunk problem becomes more significant? I’m hoping for that possibility of an on-call person.”
MAINTAINING THE COOPS
Ross was also concerned over the smells a coop might omit if it’s not taken care of properly.
“We have ordinances for noise, if you’re parking on your front lawn, for backyard fires, are we going to have an ordinance that dictates how you maintain chicken coops?” she said.
“I’ve done a lot of reading on it, and I’m sure everybody else has who is curious about it, and if you don’t maintain the coop frequently, you wind up with a heavy ammonia smell. So I’m just curious if there’s going to be an enforceable ordinance like all the others and if so, who enforces it?”
SIX HENS OR FEWER
As Local Law No. P-5 stands now, it would amend the definition of livestock in Chapter 360, Article I, Section 360-5, by excluding laying hens. P-5 would also amend the city code to regulate the keeping of hens.
Roosters will not be permitted in the city.
Per the law, the hen limit is listed at six or fewer and are “permitted per parcel so long as the parcel is greater than 2,000 square feet in size.”
The law also states that “hens shall be contained within an enclosed coop that is constructed in a manner that is secure from dogs, vermin, and other predators. The coop structure must provide at least 4 square feet of area per hen and must not exceed 144 square feet and, where applicable, shall require a building permit as an accessory structure. In addition, an outdoor fence run/range area is required and must be constructed in a manner that contains the hens and provides at least 10 square feet per hen.”
“At all times all laying hens shall be provided with adequate water and food. No coop structure or fenced run shall be located within existing structure setback requirements of the zone in which the property is located; within the front yard of the parcel; or on any parcel within 5 feet from any property line.”
The law will go into effect immediately if approved, after filing with the New York Secretary of State.
