PLATTSBURGH — City residents are asked as of this Friday to swap plastic bags for compostable ones for the benefit of both city staff and the environment.
The change applies to yard waste, like leaves, grass clippings and tree trimmings, which, according to the city's Department of Public Works, more than 90% of residents who collect such waste currently bag up in plastic.
"It not only makes their (DPW staff) job easier, quicker, smoother," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said, "but then it's also that flipside of the environmental aspect, of getting plastic out of the (landfill)."
HOW TO BAG
City officials last month issued an alert, saying the change to compostable bags would go into effect Friday, Oct. 1.
As of that date, residents bagging up yard waste would need to use either a certified biodegradable bag or a paper one. The biodegradable ones are typically green with 'biodegradable' printed right on them.
"You can get them at any home store, Lowe's, Aubuchon, any hardware store or places like that," Rosenquest said.
Residents were then warned their yard waste would be rejected if it was bagged in plastic, weighed more than 40 pounds or were split or broken open. The bags cannot contain household garbage, construction debris, brush and branches over 1 inch in size, as well as dirt, soil, sand, dead animals or animal waste, the city notice had said.
COMPOSTABLE
Yard waste pickup is a free service offered by the city.
Routes follow city refuse and recycle routes, though yard waste pick up does not always coincide with that schedule.
It results in tons of compostable material collected annually, which, DPW staffers drive by the truckload to a city site on Rugar Street across from UFirst Federal Credit Union, adding it to the dumping site's already heaping mound.
There it sits for years, naturally breaking down until it becomes a dark, mulch-like material that the city either ships out or reuses.
DPW Superintendent Mike Bessette said, when the city does tap into the material there, it is mixed with sand and topsoil, becoming a blend used for infill.
MORE EFFICIENT
The change from plastic bags to biodegradable ones is expected to ease the work of the DPW employees who pick up the material.
Rather than take time to remove the material from the plastic, staff can instead toss the whole kit and caboodle into the back of the truck.
"When you drive around, follow these trucks around and you see them ripping open these plastic bags and it takes five minutes just to empty five plastic bags versus 20 seconds to dump five paper or biodegradable bags in the back," Rosenquest said.
"That makes a difference for these folks and how effectively they can do their job and how effectively the city can do our jobs, as well, for our residents."
GOING GREEN
Rosenquest hoped to slow the city's contribution to the landfill, as well.
And, in some ways, the municipality was playing catch up, he added.
"We're in middle of a climate crisis. We're going to see an increase in climate disasters because of the way that we've been processing garbage and consuming, so we want to do every little bit and piece that we can to help reverse some of that."
NO PENALTY
Given the small percentage of residents now using compostable bags over plastic, the mayor did not expect all city residents to oblige to this new policy by Friday.
"Change is hard. We know that. People react to change. We understand that it's going to be a process. Part of that is education. We want people to be aware that we are making this change, first and foremost."
At this time, the mayor said there were no penalties planned.
"Rather than be punitive and say, 'We're going to fine you or ticket you for putting plastic out,' that's not that case. We're going to ease into this process. We still have to figure out what that is going to look like."
