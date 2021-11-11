PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac River Trail Greenway grew by 1.5 miles and two bridges.
The addition, connecting downtown Plattsburgh to the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, was celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest noted the new span followed closely behind another stretch opened in late September, which runs along the river's southern bank by Route 22 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
"Today we're pretty proud to open up this span of the river trail that, as you can see behind us, rebuilds the Saranac Street Bridge," Rosenquest said while standing just off of Pine Street nearby the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse and pointing to one of the trail's new footbridges.
RIVER TRAIL
Saranac River Trail Greenway Inc., the crew behind the recreational project, aims to construct a 27-mile-long walking path alongside the Saranac River, winding "from the shores of Lake Champlain to the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains."
The trail, like the river, will connect the City of Plattsburgh to the Town of Plattsburgh to the Town of Schuyler Falls to the Town of Saranac, once completed.
Philip von Bargen, president of Saranac River Trail Greenway Inc., thought the latest spur complemented similar recreational projects happening statewide, like the 750-mile Empire State Trail, and touted the economic and health benefits of such a path.
"It's our vision to be able to take (this) asset — this beautiful, beautiful rich resource; historic, natural resource; recreational (resource) of the Saranac River — and turn that into a really great attraction for our residents, our community and visitors to our community," he said.
NEW SPUR
The latest addition is the second phase to traverse the City of Plattsburgh.
The first, a 1.5 mile path stretching from Pine Street nearby the Plattsburgh City Police Station to an area off of George Angell Drive behind Plattsburgh High School, was completed some years ago.
The second phase was only narrowly approved by the 2020 City Common Council last fall.
It includes two bridges — the first from the end of Durkee Street to the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) property on the opposite bank and the second from the NYSEG property to Pine Street — that connect to where the original trail left off on Pine Street.
REBUILDING A BRIDGE
Steps from Max Moore Memorial Treehouse and the start of the Pine Street bridge is an interpretive panel detailing the history of the Saranac River Bridge, originally built in 1909 and later removed in 2016.
The panel includes a historic photo and describes the bridge's original Warren pony truss structural design.
Today's bridge includes nods to its predecessor, like its pedestrian railing, which uses a similar lattice design and copycat "florets."
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
The $4 million project was supported in bulk by New York State's Department of Transportation (DOT) and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, together contributing more than 50% of total project costs. Some city Water and Sewer funds were also used.
Mayor Rosenquest thanked various stakeholders, city councilors and city departments, including the Community Development Office, and city Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer issued an acknowledgment recognizing the land as traditional territory of the Mohawk People, the keepers of the Eastern Door.
"We strive to be accountable by remembering this history and cultivating respect in our relationships with our Indigenous neighbors and the land," Meisenheimer said.
'USE THIS TRAIL'
Rosenquest, von Bargen, Community Development Director Matthew Miller, city Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman cut the ribbon Wednesday.
"I really encourage you to use this trail, this wonderful trail," von Bargen said. "I woke up this morning and took my blood pressure and my blood pressure was up and I knew it was up, because I was so excited about this opening."
