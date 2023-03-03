PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Police Department and SUNY Plattsburgh’s University Police are gearing up for St. Platty’s Day, an annual tradition amongst the college community celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
“St. Platty’s Day is not an official school sanctioned event,” Pat Rascoe, University Police Chief, said.
“It started as a grass roots, kind of student oriented, tradition to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Other schools do it too, but with a different name.”
SCHEDULE CHANGE
The event will take place Saturday, beginning around noon informally hosted by fraternities, sororities or sports teams typically followed by a bar crawl for those 21 years of age and older.
St. Plattys Day is usually planned for about a week before students travel home for spring break, which is scheduled for March 11 to 20.
The school changed it’s spring break schedule to include St. Patrick’s Day more than 40 years ago after downtown became too crowded and rowdy on the holiday that is known for heavy drinking.
While the St. Platty’s Day parties mostly take place off-campus, many on-campus students are expected to participating. University Police will be prepared for the students who will be coming to or leaving campus.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest added that "SUNY and the city's combined approach will be to monitor partygoers, ensure people are safe, and monitor the environment to protect against vandalism. It's expected a lot of these activities will happen during the day. We don't expect to see a lot of property destruction or noise violations."
CHIEF: ‘STAY RESPONSIBLE AND SAFE’
Heavy snow is forecast for overnight Friday into Saturday, which could affect party-going.
“It has been pretty easy going in the past, I don’t want to jinx it, I’ll knock on wood,” Rascoe said.
“But it is a well known, campus-wide, day of partying so we do get some of the after effects, with people returning to campus.”
University Police do cooperate with the Plattsburgh Police Department with party locations, crowd control and patrolling the student housing areas as they do not patrol off campus.
“We support it,” Rascoe said.
“As long as the students are being responsible and safe, I think it’s good for them to let their hair down and hang out with their friends, when it’s not midterms, when it’s not finals week, it’s good for them.”
