PLATTSBURGH — Late Thursday, the City of Plattsburgh’s budget adoption was removed from the common council’s agenda and postponed to a later date.
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the Press-Republican after Thursday’s regular council meeting was over that the decision to push the adoption to the next meeting on Dec. 15, was made to allow more time for councilors’ budget questions to be properly answered.
“There were some additional questions councilor (Elizabeth) Gibbs (D-Ward 3) had regarding the budget. We wanted to create some room to get those questions answered before putting it on the agenda. and there is extra support to extend time for those questions to get answered so we just felt it best to push it to a different time,” Rosenquest said.
“I certainly still feel pretty confident that we will have a positive vote on the budget come the 15th.”
During the meeting, Councilor Gibbs had revealed some of her apprehensions with the budget publicly.
Gibbs’ concerns ranged from a lack of clarification on funding sources for several proposed projects to the amount of debt the city will be taking on in the coming years.
“I see that we don’t have any money in the capital budget to do any repairs on the (Plattsburgh) Farmers Market,” Gibbs said, referencing the Green Street building the market operates out of during the season.
“The roof still leaks in that building — very badly. When we had the climate event there, one of the vendors who participated, her things were ruined by a leaking roof … I think that we should put some money in the capital budget to repair that building.”
Gibbs also shared her unease with the increased amount of debt service payments the city will owe in the next few years and how that will affect the general fund balance.
“A debt service payment of $3.6 million is more than what we had forecasted. and so at the end of this budget, at the end of 2022, we forecasted $5.8 million in general fund,” Gibbs said.
“The $3.6 million debt service payment by the end of 2024 wipes out the general fund and then in 2025, we don’t have enough money in the general fund to make that payment. We are running out of money a year earlier in this five-year plan, and I thought that was something we should discuss.”
City Chamberlain Richard Marks explained that the higher than forecasted debt service payment in the budget was precipitated by the unexpected $7 million project for the Lake Country Village water system.
“Right, and nonetheless these are the numbers,” Gibbs replied. “And we are looking at a very large project concerning Margaret Street.”
Which, Marks pointed out, is mostly funded through the touring fund from New York state.
“Some of it is touring fund but according to this, comes from the general fund. I’m concerned about the amount of debt that we’re taking on and that we are spending faster than we are going to be able to replenish and we’re going to run out of money soon,” Gibbs said.
“It’s a valid concern,” Marks said.
The budget will be discussed more at the city’s next finance meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers.
