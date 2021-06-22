PLATTSBURGH — Despite opposition voiced by members of the public and some of its own members, the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education approved a five-year extension to Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun’s contract and a revision to that of Asst. Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Carrie Zales during a special meeting Tuesday night.
‘LAME DUCK BOARD’
At least 30 people filled the seats in the Duken School Building, three of whom spoke during a public comment period added to the meeting’s agenda following an executive session that lasted about an hour.
Karen Larkin posited that it would be in the best current and future interests of the district that any financial, personnel or curricular decisions, or anything involving the school agenda, policies or schedules, be the earned responsibility of the newly-elected board.
She did not believe that any such decisions were so critical that votes “should be taken by what amounts to largely a lame duck board.”
Larkin was referencing how, on July 1, three new board members will take office. Current Board President Leisa Boise and member Ron Marino lost their re-election bids, and member Amelia Goerlitz was not on the ballot in May.
Derek Rosenbaum, the fourth newly-elected member, joined the board after the election to begin serving out the unexpired term of Tracy Rotz, who resigned earlier this school year.
ERODED TRUST
Michael Clausen argued that the district’s superintendent of schools policy, labeled as policy 3100, only allowed for contracts of up to three years, so the proposed five-year extension to Lebrun’s contract was a violation.
In response to Clausen’s comments, board member Fred Wachtmeister Jr. made the argument later in the meeting that policy 3100 prohibits the board from appointing a superintendent for more than three years.
“We are not appointing anyone,” he said. “That person (Lebrun) was appointed many years ago. This is for purposes of furthering the contract, not to appoint.”
Clausen added that it appeared no evaluation had been performed prior to extending the contract, and that a lack of engagement and transparency had been common for the board.
“It’s eroded our trust and this is why district residents, many of whom had never voted in a school board election, turned out to elect four new members.”
Ben Wright said he hoped the vote would be tabled.
“It seems like this should be the business of the new board,” he added.
Echoing Clausen’s comments, Wright said that it is hard to get information out of the administration and the board. He also questioned whether it was appropriate for Lebrun to be present during the executive session when, presumably, his contract would have been discussed during that time.
MOTION TO TABLE
Marino made a motion, seconded by member Tom Lacey, that the board table Lebrun’s contract extension until the next meeting in July so that the new members could consider it.
“And I’m one of the lame ducks,” he said. “I think it’d be appropriate that they do. It’ll give them the first opportunity to get really into this new job that they have.”
Lacey added that he believed an evaluation was needed in order to negotiate the contract.
Also in their camp was Rosenbaum, who noted that Lebrun’s current contract is not set to expire until 2024, so there was no rush to get things done before July 1.
Goerlitz argued that new board members would not have the background or information gathered by the current board with regard to Lebrun’s contract, and that the members were obligated to finish out their obligations “to this district and to the children of our district.”
Rosenbaum countered that, though some current board members are leaving, plenty of seasoned veterans will remain.
“As far as just transparency and trying to make sure that things are done as open as possible and with thinking about how the public has voted, ... there’s no reason not to wait.”
‘YOU CAN SUE’
Turning next to the evaluation question, Rosenbaum said it was his understanding that none had been done on Lebrun’s performance this year, making it difficult for him to determine the terms of a contract.
Watchtmeister argued that the board evaluates administrators all the time in meetings and that, unlike Congress, the board of education is continually in existence.
“What changes are personnel, and yes, there were four new people elected. Some people who were current members were not re-elected, but that does not change the fact that it is the responsibility of the current board as it sits to approve contracts.”
Rosenbaum argued that the contract specifically states an evaluation shall be produced in written form, but Wachtmeister said that was not a barrier to the board acting.
“Yes it is,” Clausen piped up. “Legally, it is.”
“No it isn’t,” Wachtmeister said. “If you don’t like it, you can sue.”
THREE NAY VOTES
Rosenbaum stated that a 5% percent raise that will bring Lebrun’s salary to more than $165,000 next school year was too high given how the public has felt the reopening of the district and COVID matters were handled.
The contract also comes with a one-time $10,000 payout for additional responsibilities taken on when former Asst. Superintendent for Business David Baroody left the position earlier this year.
Member Roderick Sherman said Lebrun gets the lowest raises of any personnel in the school district, and that his salary is lower than those of other local superintendents.
He expressed his support for Lebrun’s contract, as did fellow members Clayton Morris, Robert Hall Jr. and Goerlitz.
The board rejected the motion to table the extension. Marino, Rosenbaum and Lacey were the nay votes on the contract measure, whose approval prompted about half the audience members to walk out.
CORE OF DISTRICT
Discussion over the approval of Zales’ revised contract, which goes through June 30, 2024, mostly featured praise, though Rosenbaum said he could not support increasing her year-by-year raises to 3.5%.
Morris lauded Zales as “one of the best administrators I’ve ever met,” and Lacey said the school district would definitely be in trouble if it lost her.
“She’s the core of our school district in my opinion.”
The board approved Zales’ contract revision, with Rosenbaum the lone nay vote.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.