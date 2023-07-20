PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Beach is officially back open for swimming after beach staff received a clear result from water testing that was conducted on Tuesday, July 18.
Per protocols prescribed by the Clinton County Health Department, city staff test the water quality at the city beach every two weeks throughout the duration of the beach season (May-September). Results can take up to three days.
Regardless of any reports of harmful contaminants and/or associated closures of nearby beaches, daily observations at the city’s beach are made by city staff for algae blooms, storm run-off, or other unnatural changes in the water quality.
If something concerning is observed, city staff will contact the CCHD and that agency’s staff will conduct an onsite assessment. If suspected harmful algae or other hazardous contaminants are observed, CCHD will instruct the city to close the beach to all swimming until subsequent water testing confirms that the contaminant is no longer present.
