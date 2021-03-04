City Beach improvements planned for 2021 season

PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 pushed Plattsburgh City officials to keep City Beach bums at bay last summer, but they’ve recently announced plans to turn the tide and prepare for its full reopening this coming warm-weather season.
CITY BEACH
The Plattsburgh City Beach is often praised for its 1.25 miles of Lake Champlain shoreline.
Located off of Beach Road in the City of Plattsburgh, just behind the Crete Memorial Civic Center, it is a popular summertime spot for North Country natives and Canadian visitors alike.
Last year, however, city officials elected to keep it closed due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the need for extra staff to assist in the enforcement of social distancing guidelines at a time when the city’s Recreation Department was undergoing staff cuts.
While lifeguards were not on duty and its seasonal vendors did not open, residents still visited Lake Champlain there last summer, swimming and sunbathing free of charge and without supervision throughout the season.
TO-DO LIST
During his campaign, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, who began his term at the start of 2021, spoke extensively about improving lake access.
He recently told the Press-Republican that there were many updates planned for the City Beach this year, which were later reiterated by Department of Public Works Superintendent Mike Bessette at a recent Plattsburgh City Common Council’s Infrastructure Committee meeting.
The DPW employee had listed his department’s City Beach to-do list, including pending improvements to the small city bathhouse at the beach’s south end.
“We’re going to rehab that,” Bessette said. “Go through make sure all of the plumbing is operational, give it a paint job, do all of the cleaning, get it ready for the next season.”
The boardwalk and its railings were being looked at for improvements, as was the parking lot.
BLIGHTED PROPERTY
The mayor said he reconnected with a group that once planned to make improvements to the site’s dog park and said he was in communication with SUNY Plattsburgh concerning the re-establishment of the beach’s nearby walking trails.
A City of Plattsburgh building there, which sits about 300 feet behind the Crete Center, was also being eyed for demolition and removal. Bessette referred to the structure as the Anderson Building, but noted that it hadn’t been used for several years.
He said a tree had fallen on it, breaking its trusses and leaving it with extensive repairs.
“We are looking at keeping the electric route and the concrete pad there in hopes that we can attract some events there over the summer,” Rosenquest added, noting food truck events as one possibility, “. . . so just trying to set ourselves up to have a nice beach opening and have some facilities out there that we can all use.”
OPENING
The City Beach typically opens in June, pending the lake’s water levels.
The Plattsburgh City website does not have any further information listed on its website, but says, “Come back in 2021 for more information about the City of Plattsburgh Beach!”
