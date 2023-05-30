PLATTSBURGH — Opening weekend at the Plattsburgh City Beach saw decent crowds as folks took advantage of some early nice weather.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said there were roughly 325 beach goers over the holiday weekend.
One of them was local resident Shawn Hopseker.
“Beyond happy it is reopened for the summer,” Hopseker said Monday while enjoying another sunny day.
“I have always loved this beach. I have another house over by Alburgh Dunes in Vermont, so if I’m over there I go to that beach, but when I am over here, I am here. I can’t say enough good things about this place. I love it.”
FINE SHAPE
The beach has been cleaned up and is in fine shape, the mayor said, but water temperatures are still a bit chilly.
While the outdoor temperatures were into the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend, the water temperature is still in the high 40s to low 50s range.
Two years ago, the city changed its opening day back to Memorial Day weekend after about two decades of opening in mid-June.
“Even though the lake is still a bit cold for most, we still see many coming out to celebrate,” Rosenquest said.
The beach is free to all city and Town of Plattsburgh residents. Passes can be obtained on the city’s web site.
Thus far, the city has issued a total of 384 beach passes with a mix of residents and non-residents, Rosenquest said.
Non-residents can also obtain a seasonal beach permit via the same online permit portal for $60 or pay a flat daily fee for $12 at one of the beach’s four parking kiosks or on the ParkMobile app using zone #72007.
As the crowds milled about the sand this past weekend, city crews dealt with some minor opening-weekend issues, but did so quickly, the mayor said.
The Cabana Beach bar was open for its 12th season as were the volleyball courts.
Rosenquest said the city did not seek food vendors for the full season, but instead, “we have a general open invitation to food trucks to operate at the beach.”
SPECIAL PLACE
Visitors to the beach drove in past the tattered remnants of the Crete Memorial Civic Center, which is in the midst of being torn down.
Hospseker said that did not matter.
“I can see there are things being worked on... I was worried about that (Crete Center demolition). I thought maybe it was the city’s way of avoiding the parking situation, but I’m not so sure about that anymore,” he said.
“I’ve taken my kids here for years. It is a great place with a good environment... It’s a very family friendly beach and definitely a place to take your family.”
For Cory Favreau, the beach is a special place.
“I love the outdoors and I love the water. The beach is a place of ultimate serenity for me,” Favreau said.
Favreau said he usually paddles to the beach from the Naked Turtle area, which takes about an hour, and likes to hang out and reflect. He said the beach and its surroundings have impacted his life greatly.
“It has helped me discover who I am and helped me overcome a seemingly incurable addiction,” he said.
On Tuesday, he brought a ribeye steak with him, grilled it up and ate it.
“This is the third day in a row that I kayaked here,” he said.
“Usually I’ll hang out in the water and sun or go for a walk. It’s great. I just enjoy expressing my appreciation for it all. I am just immensely grateful for it all.”
Ken and Monica Emery were also excited for the beach to be open for the season.
“We moved here last October from Chazy, so we certainly plan on coming here more often,” Monica said.
“I grew up in Dannemora, so I was here a lot as a kid... the beach itself seemed so much bigger when I was younger.”
Monica said she will go for a swim while Ken walks the many trails at the beach complex.
“The walking trails here are great too,” Ken said.
SUMMER EVENTS
There are several events planned for the beach this summer.
On July 8, the beach will host the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival, which features a sailing regatta, cornhole tournament, kayak paddle tour, kids games and activities, food trucks, live music and much more.
The event will conclude with a free concert on the Plattsburgh City Beach Stage featuring Hayley and the Water playing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors.” For more information visit discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, the East Coast Watercross Tournament will be held on the south end of the beach.
On a daily basis, multiple restroom facilities are also open for public use. Department of Public Works staff are working on converting the wooden boardwalk to a paved boardwalk on the northern portion of the beach by the bath house.
Public Works staff have finished cutting trails through the wooded area on the western portion of the property. The trails will be finished with wood chips.
“The city has spent a significant amount of time and resources to beautify and prepare our beach and it shows,” Rosenquest said.
“We invite visitors and locals to enjoy this gem and look forward to a long and beautiful summer season.”
— Staff Writer Luca Gross contributed to this story
