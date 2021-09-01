City asks visitors, staff to mask

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Monday reinstated its blanket masking policy, asking visitors and staff alike to mask up in municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Such a policy was put in place at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) last year, but, as case totals fizzled and guidance changed, signs adorning City Hall were later swapped out for ones urging non-vaccinated individuals wear face coverings.
Asked why the city chose now to revert to its former policy, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest pointed to the CDC's re-categorization of Clinton County as a "substantial" transmission county, now highlighted red on its COVID tracker map.
"Over the last week we've seen the number of active, lab-confirmed cases jump from (the) low 30s to the upper 70s. Last reported by CCHD Director (of Public Health John) Kanoza, over 40% of all new cases of COVID-19 are breakthrough: cases of those (who) are vaccinated contracting COVID-19."
CASES RISING
CCHD Monday announced its return to daily COVID updates in lieu of its bi-weekly ones.
The department reported an additional 52 lab-confirmed cases since its Thursday, Aug. 26 update, raising the county's active case total to 76 with 100 other residents in quarantine.
The county logged another 13 cases by CCHD's Tuesday update, driving its active caseload to 91.
WEAR MASKS
In a Monday news release, Rosenquest said all Plattsburgh City buildings and offices were asked to implement the following mask policy:
• All visitors will be required to wear masks within City of Plattsburgh buildings
• All public meetings require attendees to wear a mask
• All employees are required to wear a mask when indoors and not at a workstation
• All vaccinated employees are not required to wear masks while at their work station/office and at least six feet from coworkers
• All employees are required to wear a mask when serving members of the public regardless of vaccination status
• All non-vaccinated employees will continue to be required to wear a mask at all times while on city property regardless of public interactions or social distance
The mayor said city department heads were asked to post signage onto their respective entryways.
'GET VACCINATED'
Rosenquest asked that business owners implement similar masking policies for patrons and staff.
"For restaurants, requiring patrons to mask up until they get to their tables is completely appropriate and that too has helped significantly," he says in the release. "Over the last year, we've seen masking policies like this make a difference in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"It's most certain that our community is seeing the delta variant at work and it's up to us to stop the spread. We've done it before and we can do it again."
He also urged non-vaccinated community members to "please get the vaccination."
"You getting vaccinated will help reduce the spread of this very deadly disease," he says in the release, noting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals age 16 and older. "The vaccination is safe and proven effective.
"We care for you and we care for our community."
