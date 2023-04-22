PLATTSBURGH — City councilors approved a recently awarded state grant Thursday that will fund body cameras for Plattsburgh City Police Officers.
The city had originally applied for the $100,000 grant in 2021 when they were first exploring the possibility of implementing body cams on the recommendation from the EO203 Committee.
“When we started to explore that option, it certainly was of my administration to say hey, look, if we’re gonna explore this, let’s find some monies for it,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the media after Thursday’s Common Council meeting.
“So… that initial financial burden for entering the use of body cams is taken a little bit off the backs of our taxpayer and we can have some money to find and use for it.”
The measure passed with support from Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), as well as the mayor.
Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted no, while Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), who sits on the public safety committee where the matter has been previously discussed, abstained from voting because she did not, “have enough information.”
In discussing the matter, Gibbs was curious what the cost of the equipment would be and how many cameras they would need to purchase.
“It depends on the provider right now. After looking at three different providers, there was one suggestion to outfit every single individual officer with a camera,” Rosenquest said in response.
“That would have been 43 or 44 cameras, however many members are in the department now. That comes with a different expense than what’s being currently recommended, which is 23 cameras, which can be shared between officers depending on their shift … We do need to do some additional analysis, but right now, that is the model that we’re leaning towards, which will also be supported by this $100,000.”
The mayor added that, of the awarded $100,000, the equipment, which includes the cameras, radios and sensors on holsters, would incur a cost of $87,000 for five years, if they decide to go with that recommended plan.
An additional annual fee of $12,800 would cover the costs for the necessary cloud storage, he said.
Additionally, the city would not have to pay for more staffing to manage the storage, because the detectives who currently handle evidence would take care of it.
“That is already covered in our current budget,” Rosenquest said.
What the costs will be to maintain and replace the system in the future is unknown.
“Come years down the line, when we have to replace equipment, it might not be grant funded and might have to come out of the general fund,” Rosenquest said.
“So we do want to start preparing for that.”
The mayor further clarified that there was no mandate or legislation forcing them to get body cameras right now but anticipated there would be eventually.
“I think that the writing’s on the wall, right? and that’s kind of where this money is coming from is the encouragement to get … body cameras,” he said.
“Certainly to ease into that process in terms of a financial perspective for municipalities like ours.”
At the city’s last public safety committee meeting, Rosenquest had pointed out there were two or three situations in the last couple years where body cameras would have been helpful to have.
In sharing her support for the measure Thursday, Councilor Bopp referenced those situations.
“The other thing that I recall Chief (Bud York) bringing up, you know, in addition to saying that the department was overwhelmingly in favor of this move, he did mention that as far as accreditation, which we are in the process of trying to achieve, that this is likely to become a requirement of that,” Bopp said.
“As we did discuss at public safety, we talked about the fact that fortunately, we don’t find ourselves in situations too often where this might have been necessary, but certainly the city does encounter situations where we are sued or we’re dealing with things like that, and this would be a way to get to the truth of the matter. It protects us, it protects the officers, you know, if indeed they are indeed in the right, and it also lets the public know that we’re being transparent.”
Councilor Moore, though, felt differently.
“I think it’s going to cause more trouble than it solves,” he said.
“I think we’re going to end up with more lawsuits, but that’s just my opinion.”
After the measure was passed, the mayor said there was “no timeline” for when the cameras would be officially implemented, but when they are, they will be mandatory to wear.
“There needs to be some general order, some policy created on how they’re used and how we’re responding to them internally as well as how they are assigned,” he said.
“There’s got to be some organizational or some type of operational structure for how they’re used first, but there’s a number of vendors that we’ve talked to regarding the use of them, the purchase of them, the longevity and what that might look like over the five-year cycle of the life cycle of that technology. and once we decide on who that vendor will be, then we’ll move forward with using this money.”
