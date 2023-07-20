PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s revised five-year budget plan, which will serve as a guideline to the city’s spending over the next five years, was approved by councilors at Thursday’s meeting.
The measure passed with support from Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), as well as Mayor Chris Rosenquest, who voted to break the council tie.
Councilors Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against the plan.
As previously reported, the last plan put before the Common Council in June had been overwhelmingly rejected. Councilors were then given several opportunities to make revisions to the plan.
The now approved five-year plan includes a plan to lower the city’s tax rate to $10 per $1,000 of assessed property value to compensate for increased assessments throughout the city.
Gibbs suggested that as a revision at a special common council meeting on July 10.
