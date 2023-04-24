PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh councilors have approved a new contract for the firefighter union to bring the last of the city’s four bargaining units up to date.
“I think everybody came to the table with some expectations and just like (any) negotiation, some people walked away happy, some people didn’t, and that’s just the nature of it, but I’m very happy that this unit gets a new contract,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said after the last Common Council meeting.
UNION CONTRACTS
IBEW (Municipal Lighting Department workers), the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and Plattsburgh Police Local 812 (Plattsburgh City Police) were the other three unions that received contracts from the city in the last couple years.
The police union, which had gone several years without a new contract, received theirs last summer.
“Coming into office in 2021 there were two contracts that were so far out of cycle the city ended up owing millions in retroactive payouts,” Rosenquest said.
“When union contracts come due it’s imperative they’re negotiated in a timely manner. Doing so is critical to the city’s financial stability. My team has been able to address all of the city’s contracts in a fair and financially responsible way, lending to further stabilizing our municipal finances.”
CONTRACT DETAILS
This tentative agreement with the fire union includes increases to base pay for entry level firefighters, incentives for EMT certifications and adds a standard 1.5% increase to annual salaries, a city press release said.
The cumulative increase to payroll is estimated at $225,000 for the four-year agreement.
The contract is now set to expire in December of 2026.
NEGOTIATIONS
Negotiations to get a contract done had been ongoing since last year, Rosenquest said.
After several months of progress, though, they had stalled out and an impasse was declared.
A mediator was assigned and after just two meetings, a tentative agreement was reached to all party’s satisfaction.
“Certainly takes a little bit of stress off of my office, having now negotiated the fourth union contract in the City of Plattsburgh,” the mayor said.
“We’re pretty happy about that.”
ROSENQUEST: CONTRACT ‘FAIR’
Due to the length of negotiations, retro payments will now be made until January of 2024.
Rosenquest called this contract “fair” and also pointed out the future savings in overall prescription drug benefit costs to the city through an adopted agreement from each union.
This agreement will increase the use of prescription drug mail order fulfillment as well as implement point-of-sale discounts for name-brand prescriptions.
When fully implemented, the city-wide savings for prescription benefits will save upwards of $431,000 per year.
“As well as there are some operational changes that will help the union,” he said.
“As we’ve done with every single union, we looked at some of the entry level pay and raised that to be a bit more competitive to get more people in the door. We found that also modestly raising some of the mid-year steps a little bit to retain talent was also critically important for us, and that’s something that we did with every single unit.”
COUNCIL SUPPORT
During Thursday’s meeting, the fire union’s contract was approved with a majority of support from council.
Councilors Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) voted in favor of the contract, while Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) was the lone vote against it.
While in favor of the fire department receiving a new contract, Gibbs shared her concerns about the potential long-term effects from it.
“First, I’d like to congratulate the fire department on a ratification contract. It’s always good when our unions in the city are current on their contracts. My largest concern about this particular contract is I did not see any changes to operations that could bring down long-term overall costs for the city,” she said.
“Last year’s overtime was a half a million. and I know that when I was public safety chair, chief and I spoke at length over many possible options on how to bring down overtime costs. and so I am disappointed that that was not part of this contract. Of course I’m going to vote in favor of it. I want to see our unions current on our contracts but that is going to come with long-term costs that make me concerned.”
